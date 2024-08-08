Washington Pavilion To Host Major Summer Music Festival At Great Bear In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Washington Pavilion has announced a new, major annual outdoor summer music festival coming to Sioux Falls in 2025.

Lallycooler Music Festival will take place July 11–12 at Great Bear Ski Valley. Country music sensation Sam Hunt will headline Friday evening of the multi-genre, two-day festival. More big-name acts will be released soon, as the full lineup will include more than a dozen artists representing rock, pop, country, folk and more. Regional and local artists will also be featured in the lineup, and a professional DJ will add to this unique event experience.

“Sioux Falls is a vibrant and growing community that deserves a really special, fun, major summer music festival, and there is no one better to execute this than the Washington Pavilion and 3e Encore teams. We have both the expertise and the energy to create an amazing event like this for the city and the entire region,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. and 3e Encore. “Our goal is to bring people together and offer a cool summer event that is for everyone. An outdoor music festival perfectly aligns with our mission to entertain and enrich our community, and we see this festival as the start of a tradition that will grow and evolve, and that the community will be excited to embrace.”

MarketBeat has agreed to be the presenting sponsor. As part of the sponsorship agreement, MarketBeat and the Washington Pavilion will jointly select a local non-profit, which will receive a portion of the festival's proceeds. A significant goal of Lallycooler Music Festival presented by MarketBeat is to create an event for the local community, supporting local businesses and boosting the local economy.

Great Bear Ski Valley was chosen as the location because of its unique, beautiful and inspiring 260-acre setting. The stage will be set near the lodge looking out at the impressive landscape of hills, grasslands, trees and hiking trails. The ski hill will provide natural amphitheater seating, while the rest of the recreation park provides ample opportunity to spread out. The festival also will include local food and beverage vendors, engaging activities for festival goers of all ages and camping opportunities.

“The Great Bear team is thrilled to co-host this event with the Washington Pavilion! Transforming the park, primarily known as a winter destination, into a year-round venue has long been our goal,” says Dan Grider, Great Bear General Manager. “Seeing the hillside filled with thousands of festival fans next July will be awesome!”

Both full weekend and one-day passes will be available for sale, and pass prices will intentionally be affordable to help create an event intended for the entire community and region. An official on-sale date will be announced soon.

Follow Lallycooler Music Festival on Facebook and Instagram @Lallycooler.MusicFestival for updates. All festival details will be available at Lallycooler.com. Sign up there to be the first to receive additional artist announcements.

The name Lallycooler was chosen to reflect a variety of musical genres and offer both regional appeal and a creative feel. “Lallycooler” is fun to say, funky in visual form and an actual slang term meaning “success.” Soon it will become a household name for music fans across the Midwest.

Lallycooler Music Festival officially will be hosted by 3e Encore, a subset brand identity of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. The three E's are tied to the Washington Pavilion's mission of delivering memorable experiences that entertain, educate and enrich, and this brand will be used more as Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. seeks additional opportunities to take its mission outside the walls of the facilities it manages, the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center.

