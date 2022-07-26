Washington Pavilion Receives $1.2 Million Donation From Patricia Knutson Estate

The estate of former Sioux Falls resident Patricia Knutson has provided a gift of more than $1.2 million to the Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion. This gift represents the largest single donation from an individual in the facility's history.

"We are immensely grateful to Patricia Knutson for this incredible investment in the Washington Pavilion. For a donation of this magnitude to come from one person is extraordinary. We have every intention of putting this generous gift to good use as we work to make her and this community very proud," says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Patricia Knutson included the gift to the Washington Pavilion in her will. The donation is designated for the Kirby Science Discovery Center but otherwise has no restrictions or stipulations. Details of the exciting new projects funded by this gift will be announced in the coming months.

"It's clear that Patricia Knutson's generosity will leave a lasting legacy that will impact so many people in our community. We can't wait for our members and the community to see the exciting things we have in store for these dollars over the coming year," says Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer with Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

The Washington Pavilion launched the Legacy Giving Program in 2018 to formally recognize and honor donors who make a commitment to the future support of the Washington Pavilion through a planned gift. These individuals help ensure that the Washington Pavilion is around for future generations and serve as an inspiration for others to do the same. For more information about estate and planned giving, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Donate.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.