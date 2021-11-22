Washington Pavilion Offers Amazing Early Deep Discounts and Deals on Broadway Show Tickets and Museums Membership

For the first time ever, holiday shopping will start even earlier for our Washington Pavilion donors, members and subscribers. Additionally, holiday specials are not limited to one-day sales and instead, will run throughout Thanksgiving weekend to Monday, November 29.

Holiday Offer Early Access Availability:

November 23 | Pavilion Donors

November 24 | Pavilion Members and Subscribers

November 25 | Public

Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Special Offers

We have some amazing holiday specials lined up for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Touring Broadway Show Ticket Specials

COME FROM AWAY -- $44.99* tickets

The heartwarming musical about the true story of 7000 stranded passengers from 9-11 and the little town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Promo code: BF21

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF -- $44.99* tickets

A wonderful cast tells the Broadway classic about fathers and daughters, husbands and wives and timeless tradition that define faith and family. Promo code: BF21

Comical Parodies at the Orpheum Theater Center

That Golden Girls Show -- $25* tickets

A brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets! Promo code: BF21

Potted Potter -- $25* tickets

All seven Harry Potter books told on stage for 70 hilarious minutes. Promo code: BF21

Museum Membership Specials

New Museum Membership - Buy One, Get One for $1*

20% off* new or renewing museum memberships

Cyber Monday only - 25% off* museum memberships Promo code: CM21

Do you want to get early access to the holiday specials? Call our Box Office at 605-367-6000 to become a donor, member or subscriber today. For more information on holiday programs and activities, please visit www.washingtonpavilion.org/happyholidays.

*Restrictions apply, see website or call for details