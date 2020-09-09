Washington Pavilion Announces Cancellation of 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Broadway Series

The Series was comprised of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, ANASTASIA, HAIRSPRAY and more.

The Washington Pavilion is sending letters to 2020-21 Pavilion Performance Series subscribers informing ticket holders that the Series has been cancelled for the upcoming season.

The Series was comprised of six Broadway tours: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, ANASTASIA, HAIRSPRAY, ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and COME FROM AWAY. Washington Pavilion staff are working to rebook as many of the 2020-21 Series shows as possible into the 2021-22 Season.

Officials for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc, (WPMI) want to clarify that not all performances are cancelling. Other shows - concerts, plays, comedians and other live entertainment currently remain scheduled to continue at the Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center. If a show is rescheduled or cancelled, ticket holders will be notified. Public notices and updates will also be posted at www.washingtonpavilion.org, www.siouxfallsorpheum.com and social media channels.

Washington Pavilion staff are calling Series subscribers to personally inform them of this news. Refunds are available; however, patrons are asked to consider donating all or a portion of their tickets, as opposed to a refund, as a gift of support.

"After several successful years of bringing many popular shows and new, engaging performing artists to the Pavilion's stages - which led to significantly increasing audience attendance and revenue from ticket sales - the COVID-19 health and consequential, economic crisis has brought about a situation that is of very sharp contrast to the last several years," said Darrin Smith, Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. President and CEO. "As a nonprofit reliant on ticket sales, sponsorships and gifts of support from the community, the loss of these tours - a $3 million impact - has put the organization in a very challenging situation. We are asking our loyal customers - if they are able - for their support at this unprecedented time."

Donations will help sustain educational programs positively impacting thousands of children annually, allow for reinvestment in performing arts programs, elevate the quality of live entertainment and support museum programs at the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center.

"We are so grateful to our Pillar Partners and show sponsors who, many of them upon hearing this news, immediately let us know that they will continue with their gifts of support," said Kerri DeGraff, WPMI Chief Business Development Officer. "We are blessed to live in a community that continues to support and invest in the arts, which improves the quality of life here for everyone."

Pillar Partners are Avera, the City of Sioux Falls, First National Bank in Sioux Falls, First Premier Bank / Premier Bankcard, Marsh & McLennan Agency, Raven Industries and Sanford Health. Individual show sponsors are Arts Midwest, Boyce Law Firm, Cell Only, Central Bank, CorTrust Bank, Eide Bailly, Great Western Bank, Journey Group, LG Everist, National Endowment for the Arts, Pepsi, US Bank, Wellmark, Woods Fuller Shultz & Smith P.C.

To make a gift of support, visit www.washingtonpavilion.org/donate or call Katharine Hults at 605-731-2377.

Shows View More Sioux Falls Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You