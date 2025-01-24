Tickets On Sale Now For Spotlight Theatre Company's Spring 2025 Performance Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This spring, talented youth theatre artists will present three amazing shows, including Disney's THE LION KING JR., HOW TO BE A PIRATE and ALICE IN WONDERLAND. Tickets are now on sale for Spotlight Theatre Company's spring performance series!

“Our productions are more than just performances — they're a celebration of incredible young talent, creativity and storytelling,” says Robert Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “These shows give our youth theatre artists the opportunity to shine on stage while sharing timeless stories that entertain audiences of all ages!”

Disney's THE LION KING JR. | March 6–9 | Orpheum Theater Center

Celebrate the Circle of Life in this magical journey through the African savanna. Follow the story of young Simba as he discovers his destiny and rises to become king. Filled with vibrant music, captivating characters and powerful lessons about courage and identity, this family favorite is sure to inspire.

HOW TO BE A PIRATE | April 4–5 | Belbas Theater, Washington Pavilion

Hoist the sails and set course for adventure in this swashbuckling musical! Join a rowdy crew of pirates as they embark on a treasure hunt full of discovery, friendship and a good dose of pirate humor. With rousing songs and lively action, this high-energy show will have audiences chanting “Ahoy!” and cheering for more.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND | May 1–4 | Orpheum Theater Center

Take a fantastic trip down the rabbit hole in this fresh youth musical adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland.” Follow Alice as she encounters a whimsical world full of curious characters, from the quirky Mad Hatter to the formidable Queen of Hearts. Brimming with imagination and humor, this production brings Lewis Carroll's beloved classic to life for a new generation of dreamers.

Youth ages 6–18 showcase their talent in this youth series. Spotlight Theatre Company is both a great introduction to shows for theatre novices and a time-honored series for seasoned patrons.

The performances are made possible by generous sponsors: Avera, Children's Dental Center & Parkway Orthodontics, Effervescent Voice Academy, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Spotlight or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

