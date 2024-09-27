Tickets On Sale Now For Spotlight Theatre Company's Fall Performance Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This fall, talented youth actors will present three amazing shows, including Disney's FINDING NEMO JR., MEAN GIRLS JR. and A KID'S CHRISTMAS CAROL. Tickets are now on sale for Spotlight Theatre Company's (formerly Dakota Academy of Performing Arts) fall performance series!

Disney's FINDING NEMO JR. | October 24–27 | Orpheum Theater Center

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

MEAN GIRLS JR. | November 14–17 | Orpheum Theater Center

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics — a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. Cady and her friends devise a “Revenge Party” to end Regina's reign with Cady going undercover as an aspiring Plastic. When the lines between the real Cady and her Plastic self get blurred, she must find her way back to herself and her true friends.

A KID'S CHRISTMAS CAROL | December 6–7 | Belbas Theater, Washington Pavilion

Ebby Scrooge hasn't been behaving in school. No one wants to sit by Ebby at lunch, and Ebby won't let anyone borrow anything! Join Jacob, Ebby's only friend, in the story of how Ebby goes from naughty to nice as she is visited by three kids who show the past, present and future if Ebby continues on this path.

Youth ages 6–18 showcase their talent in this performance series. Spotlight Theatre Company is both a great introduction to shows for theater novices and a time-honored series for seasoned patrons.

The performances are made possible by generous sponsors: Avera and First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Spotlight or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

Comments