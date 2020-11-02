The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra to Present Virtual Gala Fundraiser Co-Hosted by the Honorable Dennis Daugaard

The gala will take place on Saturday, November 7.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra will host its annual gala virtually on Saturday, November 7 at 7:00 PM. The Gala, which is the SDSO's largest annual fundraiser, will be hosted by the Honorable Dennis Daugaard, SDSO Music Director Delta David Gier, and SDSO Executive Director Jennifer Teisinger. The Gala features performances by SDSO musicians, an exclusive virtual auction, and "door" prizes.

"This event is an amazing way to support the orchestra," says Arnold Riddle, co-chair of this year's Gala. "We have put together a fantastic auction with so many new items, and packages that have taken into consideration the era in which we currently live. There's something for everyone, and with over 35 auction items including 9 premium auction items, this should be a very exciting part of the evening for everyone."

Auction items include:

· Ultimate South Dakota Date Package: You and five friends are flown by private jet to Rapid City for a fun-filled afternoon and evening starting with a private backstage tour of Reptile Gardens. Then, you are whisked to Mount Rushmore for a private tour of the museum, before you have a catered dinner under the Faces. Finally, you are chauffeured back to Rapid City for your return to Sioux Falls.

· South Dakota Meats Package: Receive a $500 gift card to The Meat Lodge in Sioux Falls to pick up an assortment of South Dakota beef, pork, chicken, and game, as well as a 9.4 cubic foot chest freezer from Mahlander's to store your haul in!

· Montgomery's Room Makeover - Work with a Montgomery's designer to give your home an update! Create a unique space that reflects you with $4,000 to spend on flooring, window treatments, furniture, and mattresses.

Dr. Loren Tschetter, Gala co-chair, says the Fund the Need portion is one of the most powerful moments of the entire event. "The Fund the Need is the time where all attendees engage with the Symphony and support the music by giving a donation to the SDSO at whatever level they are comfortable. This year, the Fund the Need supports the orchestra as they forge ahead toward our 100th season, and all donations up to $25,000 will be matched by South Dakota Trust Company. Watching everyone come together to make such a large impact on the music in our region is truly special."

"The Gala At Home is a fun, fast-paced virtual event that brings everyone together to focus on music and how it brings us all together," says SDSO Executive Director Jennifer Teisinger. "The night features first-ever music videos with the Dakota String Quartet and Dakota Wind Quintet, new premium auction packages, and it's co-hosted by the Honorable Dennis Daugaard."

Premier tickets starting at $125 are now available for the full evening, which includes the event, registration into the auction, door prizes and raffle, and access to an exclusive pre-Gala Cocktail Party hosted by renowned Broadway conductor and pianist, and conductor for the SDSO's Christmas performances of 'Tis the Season!, Andy Einhorn. $99 General tickets are also available for those who would like to arrive for the main gala event and participate in the auction and Fund the Need.

The SDSO's 2020 Gala At Home: A Virtual Fundraising Event is Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM. To register for this year's Gala and for more information, visit www.sdsymphony.org, or call the SDSO Development office at (605) 335-7933 ext.15.

