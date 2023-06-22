The Premiere Playhouse's Season 20 Finale GREASE Enters Closing Weekend Of Performances

After an electrifying opening weekend of performances at the Orpheum Theater Center of downtown Sioux Falls, The Premiere Playhouse's production of Grease enters its closing weekend of performances tonight! The toe-tapping 1950's rock n' roll musical serves as TPP's 20th anniversary season finale.

The star-studded cast is led by TPP mainstay Madison Gerhart and TPP newcomer Ted Van Alstyne as Sandy and Danny respectively. They are joined by several Orpheum stage veterans, including Stacie Soderstrom as Rizzo, Clinton Store as Kenickie, Bekki Kniep as Frenchy, Casey Schultz as Jan, Barry Longden as Roger, Ebony Shanklin as Marty, Patrick Simonsen as Eugene/Teen Angel, Valerie Arens as Miss Lynch, Christian Heiberger as Johnny Casino, and Mo Hurley as Vince Fontaine. Making their Orpheum stage debuts are Connor Klimek as Doody, Kevin Wintering as Sonny, Kianna Thelen as Patty Simcox, and Berkley Fierro as Cha-Cha. Rounding out the cast in the ensemble are Jackson Heiberger, Tiffany Koppes, Abby Schwedhelm, and Josiah Southall, all returning to the Orpheum stage, as well as Audrey Simmons and Brooke Lynne Tollefson who are making their Orpheum debuts.

Managing Artistic Director, Oliver Mayes, serves as Stage Director for the production with Magen Richeal as Choreographer, Matthew Walicke as Music Director, and Erika Waxdahl as Stage Manager. Victor Shonk is the Scenic Designer, Corey Shelsta is the Lighting Designer, Malia Lukomski is the Sound Designer, and Brittney Lewis serves as Costume, Hair & Make-up Designer. The production is managed by Alex Newcomb Weiland with Technical Direction by Pierce Humke.

Remaining performances are Thursday, June 22nd to Saturday, June 24th at 7:00pm as well as Saturday, June 24th and Sunday, June 25th at 2:00pm. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here, by calling the box office at 605-367-6000, or visiting in person at 301 S. Main Avenue. Don't miss this rockin' production, get your tickets today!

Season subscriptions for The Premiere Playhouse's 21st season are also available now for $177.25. The 5 show lineup includes Disney's The Little Mermaid, A Christmas Carol, The Premiere Premieres, Oklahoma!, and Hair. Visit or call the box office to make your purchase.