The Premiere Playhouse's All-Abilities Production Of SEUSSICAL JR. Runs This Weekend

This all-abilities production, featuring a talented cast of artists and mentors, will captivate audiences of all ages.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

The Premiere Playhouse will open their all-abilities production of Seussical Jr. at the historic Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls this Friday, August 11th at 7:00pm with performances continuing on Saturday, August 12th (7:00pm) and Sunday, August 13th (2:00pm)! The all-star, locally based, cast of thirty consists equally of artists and mentors portraying several larger than life characters from the stories of Dr. Seuss, ranging from the Cat in the Hat to Horton the Elephant.

The production is directed by Jacqueline Humke with music direction by Matt Nesmith and choreography by Magen Richeal. Jill Clark returns as Scenic Designer for this annual program while Brittney Lewis returns as Costume, Hair & Make-up Designer, Alexondrea Thong Vanh returns as Charge Scenic Artist, and Malia Lukomski returns as Sound Designer/Engineer in addition to serving as Lighting Designer. Jake Cox serves as Properties Artisan, Pierce Humke is the Head Carpenter, Lily Saterlee and Shea O'Brien serve as Co-Mentor Coordinators (with Saterlee returning to her role), Grace Kjelden is the Assistant Choreographer, and Hope Dunkle and Carlie Terrall serve as Assistant Stage Managers. TPP's Education Assistant, Abby Kustak, is Stage Manager for the production while TPP's Education Coordinator, Alex Newcomb Weiland, serves as Production Manager and overall program coordinator. Managing Artistic Director, Oliver Mayes, serves as Producer.

Produced in partnership with national organization The Penguin Project, TPP is in their second year of this all-abilities program and was recently honored at the 2022-2023 Sioux Falls Stage Awards with a Special Distinction Award for their dedication to accessibility and inclusivity through this annual program and performance. Last year's production of Annie Jr. won the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Award for Best Theatre for Young Audiences Production.

Get your tickets to this inspiring production today! Purchase your tickets online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 605-367-6000. Tickets are also available in person at the box office (301 S. Main Avenue) or at the Orpheum Theater Center (315 N. Phillips Avenue) an hour before each showtime. Support your favorite local theatre!




