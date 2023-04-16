The Premiere Playhouse to Present THE LITTLE MERMAID, OKLAHOMA!, HAIR, and More in 21st Season

On Friday, April 14th the Managing Artistic Director of The Premiere Playhouse (TPP) in Sioux Falls, Oliver Mayes, announced the non-profit theatre organization's exciting 21st season full of theatre history landmarks.

The season begins with Disney's third venture into stage adaptations, The Little Mermaid, running September 28th to October 7th of this year. They continue with a Sioux Falls holiday staple, their third annual larger-than-life production of A Christmas Carol this December 15th to 23rd. Their 21st season proceeds with another new tradition, their second annual production of The Premiere Premieres. This new play development initiative focuses on collaboration among local artists resulting in a completely local production that runs February 15th to 18th of 2024. The fourth mainstage show of the season is the first collaboration of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, Oklahoma!, which performs April 4th to 20th, 2024. Lastly, their compelling 21st season closes with an electrifying musical that broke new ground in musical theatre by defining the genre of "rock musical". Reflecting the creators' observations of the hippie counterculture and sexual revolution of the late 1960s, The Premiere Playhouse's Season 21 finale Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical runs from June 13th to to the 22nd of 2024.

Their Season 21 mainstage productions will perform at the historic Orpheum Theater of downtown Sioux Falls. In the new season TPP will also introduce a new offering, The Passion Projects, a piece of expanded programming the organization defines as: micro-budget productions that feed their community's appetite for straight plays, edgy storylines, small ensembles, and experimental projects. The venture's inaugural show is written by one of the great American Playwrights, Tennessee Williams. The Glass Menagerie will run from March 15th to 17th away from their home venue at a location to be announced and although tickets will be sold separately from season subscriptions, Season 21 subscribers will receive a discount if they are interested in attending this performance.

Season 21 subscriptions are available exclusively to renewing members online, over the phone (605-367-6000), and in person at the box office (301 S. Main Ave.) from April 13th to 19th to allow for priority seating. To renew your subscription online, sign in to your ticket shop account here and once you are logged in you will see a Personal Offers section that will allow you to proceed in renewing your season subscription. Beginning April 20th, Season 21 subscriptions are available to the public online, over the phone, and in person. On that date, a direct link will be available on their subscription page with full details. Season 21 subscriptions are $177.25.

The final two productions of their 20th anniversary season are Cinderella (Click Here), running April 20th-30th and Season 20 finale Grease (Click Here), from June 15th-25th, both performing at the Orpheum Theater. Tickets are available online (Click Here), over the phone (605-367-6000), and in person at the box office (301 S. Main Ave.). Tickets start at $30 with a student rate of $15 and 10% off groups of 10 or more. If you are excited about TPP's upcoming season and want to support them in making these productions possible, the 501(c)(3) non-profit accepts tax-deductible donations. If you have interest in partnership and sponsorship opportunities for these productions, please contact The Premiere Playhouse directly.