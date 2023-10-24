The Premiere Playhouse Unveils Cast for THE GLASS MENAGERIE

The venue and casting have been announced for The Premiere Playhouse's upcoming production of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie and tickets are now available to the public. The inaugural project of TPP's new expanded programming The Passion Projects will debut at StartUp Sioux Falls' MarketBeat Theater on March 15th, 16th and 17th of 2024. Kjerstin Smith plays faded southern belle, Amanda Wingfield with Ryan Harrison as her irritable son, Tom (as well as the play's narrator), and Mo Hurley playing the role of Laura, her fragile daughter - all of whom have graced the TPP stage. TPP newcomer Tony Falk plays Jim O'Connor, the charismatic gentleman caller.

The Premiere Playhouse's Managing Artistic Director, Oliver Mayes directs the production and Elizabeth Wintering stage manages. Additional team members will be announced at a later date. TPP's 2024 Passion Project production is sponsored by De and Dave Knudson and StartUp Sioux Falls. A new program developed by Mayes, the theatrical fundraising event is fully produced by TPP's development and administrative teams (rather than the usual production department at the helm), and is defined as "micro-budget productions that feed our community's appetite for non-musical plays, edgy storylines, small ensembles, and experimental projects."

Mayes elaborates on the program: "The core concepts of this program are storytelling and passion. Each season the type of passion project we do can shift. This season it felt important to include an intimate drama by one of the great American Playwrights, an experience otherwise missing from our programming. Subsequent seasons could include other categories of plays, a musical in concert, an experimental piece - the list goes on! We are excited to see what we learn in terms of possibilities after accomplishing this season's inaugural performance with The Glass Menagerie."

The Glass Menagerie is a masterpiece that continues to touch the hearts of audiences across generations. Join The Premiere Playhouse and experience Tennessee Williams' iconic work like never before. Tickets to the production are available Click Here. Tickets are $26.55 for general admission and $10.62 for Season 21 mainstage subscribers, including taxes and fees. Performances run March 15th to 17th and begin at 7:00pm; TPP will be hosting a cocktail and dessert hour along with a digital silent auction full of experience packages beginning at 6:00pm each evening. 1930s black-tie attire is encouraged for the event. Seating is extremely limited, so reserve your seats today for an unforgettable evening of storytelling, emotion, and passion!