The Premiere Playhouse Unveils Cast for THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Debuting at StartUp Sioux Falls' MarketBeat Theater on March 15th, 16th, and 17th, 2024.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada Photo 4 Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada

The Premiere Playhouse Unveils Cast for THE GLASS MENAGERIE

The venue and casting have been announced for The Premiere Playhouse's upcoming production of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie and tickets are now available to the public. The inaugural project of TPP's new expanded programming The Passion Projects will debut at StartUp Sioux Falls' MarketBeat Theater on March 15th, 16th and 17th of 2024. Kjerstin Smith plays faded southern belle, Amanda Wingfield with Ryan Harrison as her irritable son, Tom (as well as the play's narrator), and Mo Hurley playing the role of Laura, her fragile daughter - all of whom have graced the TPP stage. TPP newcomer Tony Falk plays Jim O'Connor, the charismatic gentleman caller.

The Premiere Playhouse's Managing Artistic Director, Oliver Mayes directs the production and Elizabeth Wintering stage manages. Additional team members will be announced at a later date. TPP's 2024 Passion Project production is sponsored by De and Dave Knudson and StartUp Sioux Falls. A new program developed by Mayes, the theatrical fundraising event is fully produced by TPP's development and administrative teams (rather than the usual production department at the helm), and is defined as "micro-budget productions that feed our community's appetite for non-musical plays, edgy storylines, small ensembles, and experimental projects."

Mayes elaborates on the program: "The core concepts of this program are storytelling and passion. Each season the type of passion project we do can shift. This season it felt important to include an intimate drama by one of the great American Playwrights, an experience otherwise missing from our programming. Subsequent seasons could include other categories of plays, a musical in concert, an experimental piece - the list goes on! We are excited to see what we learn in terms of possibilities after accomplishing this season's inaugural performance with The Glass Menagerie."

The Glass Menagerie is a masterpiece that continues to touch the hearts of audiences across generations. Join The Premiere Playhouse and experience Tennessee Williams' iconic work like never before. Tickets to the production are available Click Here. Tickets are $26.55 for general admission and $10.62 for Season 21 mainstage subscribers, including taxes and fees. Performances run March 15th to 17th and begin at 7:00pm; TPP will be hosting a cocktail and dessert hour along with a digital silent auction full of experience packages beginning at 6:00pm each evening. 1930s black-tie attire is encouraged for the event. Seating is extremely limited, so reserve your seats today for an unforgettable evening of storytelling, emotion, and passion!




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - South Dakota

1
The Premiere Playhouse Unveils Cast for THE GLASS MENAGERIE Photo
The Premiere Playhouse Unveils Cast for THE GLASS MENAGERIE

The Premiere Playhouse announces the venue and casting for their upcoming production of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie. Tickets are now available for the debut at StartUp Sioux Falls' MarketBeat Theater on March 15th, 16th, and 17th, 2024. Experience this intimate drama and reserve your seats today for an unforgettable evening of storytelling, emotion, and passion!

2
Washington Pavilion Launches New Art Consulting Services Photo
Washington Pavilion Launches New Art Consulting Services

The Visual Arts Center team at the Washington Pavilion will offer comprehensive Art Consulting services, aimed at transforming spaces into visually impactful environments that go beyond aesthetics to inspire creativity and enrich life.

3
Washington Pavilion to Present I AM, HE SAID — A Celebration Of Neil Diamond Photo
Washington Pavilion to Present I AM, HE SAID — A Celebration Of Neil Diamond

The Washington Pavilion will welcome back “I Am, He Said” — A Celebration of Neil Diamond, starring Matt Vee and The Killer Vees, on Thursday, October. 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

4
Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Presents Disneys FROZEN JR. At The Orpheum Theater Cente Photo
Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Presents Disney's FROZEN JR. At The Orpheum Theater Center

The enchanting land of Arendelle is coming to life on stage as the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion presents five magical performances of Disney's FROZEN JR. October 26–29, 2023, at the Orpheum Theater Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

South Dakota SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (4/24-4/24)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/15-4/17)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (3/29-3/30)
A Christmas Carol presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota A Christmas Carol presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (12/15-12/23)
The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (2/15-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You