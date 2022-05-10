The Premiere Playhouse Announces Reorganization And Hires Managing Artistic Director

Rick Weiland, President of The Premiere Playhouse (TPP) announced today that Oliver Mayes has been hired as the Managing Artistic Director and will officially join the staff July 1st.

"We are excited to have Mr. Mayes on board to lead our growing organization as we continue to bring affordable and quality theatre to the Sioux Empire community. Oliver brings a contemporary perspective and professional experience that will position our organization for future success," Weiland stated.

"I am thrilled to be joining The Premiere Playhouse and look forward to putting my passion and love of theatre to work for our Sioux Empire community. This is truly my dream job and what I have been working toward in my career thus far. Having the opportunity to use my experience and professional training to take The Premiere Playhouse to the next level is something I am very excited about," Mayes said.

"I have gotten to know Oliver over the course of the last few months as the guest director of our season finale, Cabaret, and know he has the professional capabilities to lead our organization forward. As we continue to reach and grow as a community-based theatre organization, we are very fortunate to have Mr. Mayes at the helm," stated Tammi Waltjer-Haverly, TPP Vice President.



Mayes is a theatre and media artist whose work has been seen in several states including California, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, South Dakota, and Virginia. With a background in acting, directing, producing, movement choreography, writing, and teaching, his credits span various mediums including plays, musical theatre, new play development, cabaret, and new media. An arts education advocate, his background also consists of professional experience in performing arts education recruitment, advising and program development. Mayes holds a Bachelors in Fine Arts in Music Theatre from AMDA College of the Performing Arts and a Masters in Fine Arts in Theatre Directing from the University of South Dakota. He is a recipient of the 2020 Stage Directors & Choreographers Society Fellowship and Kennedy Center Directing Intensive scholarship, an honor coincidentally awarded to him in his new artistic home, the Orpheum Theater.

Mr. Mayes' first production with The Premiere Playhouse opens this Thursday, May 12th. Performances are at 7:00p.m. on May 12-14 and 19-21 as well as 2:00p.m. on May 14-15 and 21-22. The show will take place in the Orpheum Theater Center at 315 N. Phillips Avenue. Tickets for Cabaret are available at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/cabaret.