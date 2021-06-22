The KRRO presents Corey Taylor with special guests, Cherry Bombs, at The District ina??Sioux ona??Wednesday, October 20th.a??Tickets for the show start at $35.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 25th at 10am.

Uncompromising, unfiltered, and undeniable in any arena,a??Corey Taylora??continues to impact culture as the frontman for both GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum juggernauta??Slipknota??and platinum rock forcea??Stone Sour. Taylor is aa??New York Timesa??Best-Selling author as well as an actor with a myriad film and television credits.

Impacting generations of fans and peers alike, his voice roars across six Slipknot albums which have rallied millions of fans across the globe. With two gold-certified albums and a platinum single, Stone Sour have notched five Top 10 debuts on the "Billboard 200" and garnereda??Loudwire's "Rock Album of the Decade" fora??House of Gold & Bones - Part 1, which also spawned its own Dark Horse Comics graphic novel of the same name by Taylor.a??

His debut solo effort,a??CMFT, made history with the powerful single "Black Eyes Blue" reaching #1 at Active Rock Radio making Taylor the first artist in the history of the format to reach #1 with three separate projects, following chart-topping efforts from Slipknot and Stone Sour.a??

Taylor first crashed thea??New York Timesa??Best Seller List witha??Seven Deadly Sinsa??in 2011, occupying the chart for four weeks. He followed it up with three popular tomes:a??A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Heavena??[2013],a??You're Making Me Hate Youa??[2015], anda??America 51a??[2017]. Meanwhile, his filmography encompassesa??Fear Clinic, Doctor Who,a??Officer Downe, anda??Sharknado 4.

The rare renaissance man who can give a symposium at Oxford University and headline heavy music festivals around the globe, Taylor forever challenges culture to think, dream, and scream along with him. For more information visita??www.thecoreytaylor.com

Cherry Bombs bring an entire new way to experience rock and roll music - combining daredevil arts with feminine power, fearless and dynamic performances feature dance, fire, aerial,

grinding, stilt walking, and so much more. Founded in 2013 by Alicia Taylor, Cherry Bombs are a national act, having performed at the largest motorcycle rallies such as Sturgis and Daytona, as well as opening for cross-country tours with Buckcherry and Stone Sour. 2019 saw the premier of their first ever docuseries titled, "Girl Gang", which pulled the curtain back to reveal what it takes to put on such a unique show. The series has been ongoing with three seasons to date.

For 2021, Cherry Bombs will present a brand new show, titled "Macabarét" - a story of karma wrapped in temptation, action, and danger around every corner.