The Good Night Theatre Collective presents A Royal Cabaret. The production is available January 26-February 28, 2021. This is an on-demand, virtual event.

Join the Good Night Theatre Collective this January with a high-brow roster of tunes inspired by the kings and queens of music, both literal and figurative. From Prince to Queen to the kings and queens of decades past, come enjoy a host of music with some particularly esteemed lineage-in name or otherwise. It's A Royal Cabaret!

Due to COVID, the company will be taking this one online, but the talented quartet of singers will be accompanied by a live band - a Good Night cabaret first! Don't miss this celebration of the kings, queens and assorted royals of music-dom, all delivered safely and cozily to your living room, to watch at your leisure.

You'll receive a privately emailed link, and it will remain available through the end of February-watch as often or as many times as you like, whenever you like!

Learn more at https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/good-night-theatre-collective-presents-royal-cabaret.