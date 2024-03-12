THE CHER SHOW Premieres at the Washington Pavilion in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tony Award-winning production of THE CHER SHOW arrives at the Washington Pavilion for three performances April 5–6. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

“When I saw this iconic show in New York a few years ago, I knew immediately it had to be a part of this season,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Peformances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “It’s truly a spectacular production full of unmatched talent, elaborate costumes and a playlist of Cher’s greatest hits!”

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture — breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon.

Tickets are still available for all three performances, including one matinee and two evening performances. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.