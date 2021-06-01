Summer Fest 2021 Hip-Hop Festival Comes to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in August

Summer Fest 2021 is bringing its annual hip-hop event to Sioux Falls this August. The lineup will include Lil Durk, alongside special guests Pooh Shiesty, Gherbo, and NLE Choppa, with more to be announced.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 14 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Tickets went on sale Friday, May 1 at 10 am, and are now available to purchase on TicketMaster.

Learn more at https://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com/events/2021/summer-fest-2021.