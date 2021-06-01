Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Summer Fest 2021 Hip-Hop Festival Comes to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in August

The lineup will include Lil Durk, alongside special guests Pooh Shiesty, Gherbo, NLE Choppa, and more.

Jun. 1, 2021  
Summer Fest 2021 Hip-Hop Festival Comes to the Denny Sanford Premier Center in August

Summer Fest 2021 is bringing its annual hip-hop event to Sioux Falls this August. The lineup will include Lil Durk, alongside special guests Pooh Shiesty, Gherbo, and NLE Choppa, with more to be announced.

The event takes place on Saturday, August 14 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Tickets went on sale Friday, May 1 at 10 am, and are now available to purchase on TicketMaster.

Learn more at https://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com/events/2021/summer-fest-2021.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez

Related Articles View More Sioux Falls Stories
Luke Combs Will Perform a Concert at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in September Photo

Luke Combs Will Perform a Concert at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in September

Little Big Town Will Perform a Concert at Denny Sanford Premier Center in June Photo

Little Big Town Will Perform a Concert at Denny Sanford Premier Center in June

Toby Keith Will Perform a Concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center Photo

Toby Keith Will Perform a Concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

Ultimate Dance and Cheer Comes to Washington Pavilion This Weekend Photo

Ultimate Dance and Cheer Comes to Washington Pavilion This Weekend


More Hot Stories For You

  • Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Audiences Back With MAHLER & MOZART Concert
  • Artpark & Company Announces Eleventh Annual Fairy House Festival
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • SGT Will Film SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD All Over Buffalo