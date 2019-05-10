Straight No Chaser Comes To Washington Pavilion

Atlantic Records recording group Straight No Chaser (SNC) has announced plans for a U.S. concert tour, "The Open Bar Tour." Straight No Chaser will take stage at the Washington Pavilion's Mary W. Sommervold Hall on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale as follows:

May 15 | 10 a.m. | Pavilion Donors

May 16 | 10 a.m. | Pavilion Members and Subscribers

May 17 | 10 a.m. | Public

Straight No Chaser will be performing songs from their latest studio album, "ONE SHOT" which offers distinctive takes on classic pop and soul favorites. including Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca," Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way," James Brown's "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag" and the LP's first single, an energetic mash-up of Boyz II Men and Montell Jordan entitled "Motownphilly/This Is How We Do It."

The a cappella group has turned a collegiate hobby into a recording career that has taken them around the world on tour. In the last 10 years, Straight No Chaser has sold more than 1.6 million albums in the U.S.

The band currently includes Randy Stine, Tyler Trepp, Walter Chase, Jerome Collins, Seggie Isho, Michael Luginbill, Charlie Mechling, Steve Morgan, and David Roberts.

They've collaborated with Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Dolly Parton as well as performing on national TV including "The Today Show" and on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon." To learn more about the artists and "The Open Bar Tour," visit www.sncmusic.com/tour.

For more information visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave., call (605) 367-6000 or go online at washingtonpavilion.org.

About the Washington Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion is the region's home for the arts, entertainment and science. Located in a beautifully renovated historic building in downtown Sioux Falls, it is one of only a few facilities in the world to bring together under one roof the performing arts, visual arts and interactive science. The vast array of high quality programming and educational activities available through the Husby Performing Arts Center, Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center and the Community Learning Center ensures that people of all ages and walks of life can rely upon the Washington Pavilion to inspire, educate, entertain and enrich. There is, indeed, something for everyone here. For information about our programs, please call (605) 367-7397 or, (toll free) at 1-877-Wash Pav or visit our website at www.washingtonpavilion.org.





