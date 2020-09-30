South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Returns to the Stage With Bach Concert

The concert will take place on October 3rd.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 2020-21 season on Saturday, October 3 with a performance of Bach's Brandenburg Concerti. Tickets start at just $15. This performance is a return of the orchestra to the concert hall since the abrupt cancellation of spring concerts due to COVID-19.

"This season is different from the one we originally planned," says Delta David Gier, SDSO Music Director. "What to play in the wake of a pandemic? Which music would be the most meaningful for all of us to experience together once we were able to finally come back into the hall? These were the most pressing questions for us at the SDSO."

"No music speaks of hope as Bach does," says Gier. "With such an inspired combination of joy and poignant sorrow, he offers us the heart space for the best kind of introspection."

The SDSO, led by Maestro Gier, will perform all six of Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg concertos, seminal works and iconic repertoire of the Baroque era. The concert includes a performance of the Star Spangled Banner, a tradition for the opening of the season.

Blissful Bach is generously sponsored by First National Bank. The performance will also be audio-streamed online with the support of South Dakota Public Broadcasting. You can stream the performance for free at www.sdsymphony.org, on South Dakota Public Broadcasting's Facebook page, or via www.sd.net. More information will be made available on www.sdsymphony.org and on the SDSO's Facebook page.

Blissful Bach is one-night-only, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM at the Mary W. Sommervold Hall of the Washington Pavilion. Tickets start at just $15. Purchase tickets by calling (605) 367-6000, visiting the Washington Pavilion box office, or going online to www.sdsymphony.org.

Health & Safety

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra is committed to the health and safety of the musicians and audiences. Health and safety protocols are in place for the Washington Pavilion and the SDSO staff and musicians. Masks are currently required of all audience members within the concert hall. Safety and wellness protocols will be evaluated on a concert-by-concert basis, incorporating the most recent data and scientific information. The SDSO encourages audiences to stay up to date with these policies at sdsymphony.org or to call the Washington Pavilion box office at 605-367-6000.

