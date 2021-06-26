South Dakota Symphony Announces Dr. Timothy J. Campbell as New Chorus Director

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra has announced new Chorus Director Dr. Timothy J. Campbell. Dr. Campbell's position as Chorus Director begins with the 2021-22 Season-the SDSO's Centennial year.

Music Director Delta David Gier states, "I'm thrilled to welcome Timothy Campbell as the new Director of the South Dakota Symphony Chorus. I have long admired his exemplary work as founder and conductor of Transept, along with the outstanding choirs at the University of South Dakota. Tim brings a passion for the choral repertoire along with a musical sensibility which will enrich not only the chorus, but the experience of our orchestra and audience."

Timothy J. Campbell is Associate Professor of Music at the University of South Dakota, where he conducts the Concert Choir and Men's and Women's Chorus, and teaches courses in choral literature, applied voice, and sight-singing. Additionally, he is the Founder and Artistic Director of Transept (www.transept.org), a vocal ensemble of elite professional consort singers and select local musicians based in Sioux Falls, SD.

Campbell previously served on the faculty of West Virginia University. He has also served as Associate Director for Men's Consort Houston and the CORO Vocal Artists, and as Director of the St. Luke's Early Music Ensemble (TX). Campbell's conducting mentors include Bruce Chamberlain, Elizabeth Schauer, Kathy Romey, Matthew Mehaffey, P. Bradley Logan, and Paul Brandvik.

As a singer (tenor), Campbell has performed with numerous professional ensembles around the country, including the Grammy®-winning ensembles Conspirare and the Houston Chamber Choir; The Rose Ensemble, VocalEssence, The Singers, Tucson Chamber Artists, Cantare Houston, the South Dakota Chorale, and Kinnara. Campbell holds degrees from Bemidji State University (B.S.), the University of Minnesota (M.M.), and the University of Arizona (D.M.A.).