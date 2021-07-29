Sioux Empire Community Youth Theatre Presents THE TALE OF SNOW WHITE This Weekend

The tale of Snow White has never felt so fresh with this funny adaptation that will make even the most jaded among us laugh out loud! The production plays this weekend at the Orpheum Theatre.

New characters and comedic twists come to life as a modern mom reads The Brothers Grimm tale to her restless children. In addition to the well-known cast of the kind princess, evil queen, multiple dwarves and the morally conflicted Huntsman, this musical introduces us to some fresh new faces such as rhyme-happy ladies-in-waiting and a stick-in-the-mud governmental representative out to ruin everyone's good time!

The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. Children 2 and under do not need a ticket, but must sit in a lap/not occupy a seat.

