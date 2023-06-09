SEE HOW THEY RUN Comes to Prairie Repertory Theatre This Month

Performances run June 21-23, 2023 at 7:30pm and June 24, 2023 at 2:00pm.

See How They Run by Philip King comes to Prairie Repertory Theatre this month. Performances run June 21-23, 2023 at 7:30pm and June 24, 2023 at 2:00pm at the Oscar Larson Theatre.

So swift is the action, so involved the situations, so rib-tickling the plot in this London hit that at its finish, audiences are left exhausted from laughter. Galloping in and out of the four doors of an English vicarage are an American actor and actress, a cockney maid who has seen too many American movies, an old maid who "touches alcohol for the first time in her life," four men in clergyman suits presenting the problem of which is which (for disguised as one is an escaped prisoner), and a sedate Bishop aghast at all these goings-on and the trumped up stories they tell him.




