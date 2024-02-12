Pop Star Gavin DeGraw Comes To The District This May

Gavin DeGraw, is coming to The District on Thursday, May 16, 2024! Tickets start at $37.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m.

About Gavin DeGraw

GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum singer and songwriter Gavin DeGraw's inimitable voice and soulful style boldly bloomed on his 2003 platinum-certified full-length debut, Chariot. It included the gold single “Follow Through,” as well as both platinum hits, “Chariot,” and “I Don't Want To Be.” In 2008, his self-titled second album, Gavin DeGraw, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 powered by the platinum-selling single “In Love With a Girl.” 2011's gold-certified Sweeter saw him return to the Top 10 as the single “Not Over You” went four times platinum. Meanwhile, his 2013 duet with Colbie Caillat, “We Both Know,” garnered a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of “Best Song Written For Visual Media” for Safe Haven. He's the rare talent who could seamlessly share the stage with Billy Joel and The Allman Brothers or Maroon 5 and Shania Twain. In 2016, Something Worth Saving incited widespread critical applause from USA Today, Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, and Huffington Post. With a front row seat to this wonderfully wild life led by his late parents Lynne and John Wayne, Gavin DeGraw recounts his most meaningful memories and valuable lessons on his seventh full-length offering, Face The River [RCA Records]. Now, he stitches together a timeless tale of his own soundtracked by a signature fusion of pop, soul, country, folk and funk.

About Pepper Entertainment

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 and 2022 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.

Tickets are available at etix.com or pepperentertainment.com. For more information about The District visit thedistrictsf.com.