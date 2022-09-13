Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN At Premiere Playhouse

Young Frankenstein runs September 29th through October 9th at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.

Sep. 13, 2022  

The Premiere Playhouse is presenting a free preview concert of their Season 20 opener Young Frankenstein at Club David on Friday, September 16th at 8:30pm with doors opening at 8:00pm.

Entitled A Premiere Preview: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Edition, those attending the event will catch a glimpse of TPP's upcoming production of Young Frankenstein, running September 29th through October 9th at the Orpheum Theater. Several songs from the show will be presented in a concert format and the performance will feature an interactive component that includes ticket giveaways.

Free will donations will be accepted in order to help TPP raise funds for their Season 20 programming. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in spooky or goofy Halloween themed costumes, but costumes are not required. RSVP here!

Sioux Falls audiences are in for a treat because the cast for this production is packed with thrilling comedy and musical talents of various ages. Leading the production as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein is Barry Longden alongside a stunning list of principal players that includes Casey Kustak as Igor, Alex Newcomb Weiland as Inga, Julie Sauer as Frau Blücher, Alexandria Mathews as Elizabeth Benning, and Nathan Sparks as The Monster. Leading the ensemble are Shawn Shannon II as Inspector Hans Kemp, Tyler Raehsler as The Hermit, Paul Ridgway as Dr. Victor Von Frankenstein (Frederick understudy), and Miles Cowan as Ziggy (Igor/Monster understudy). The ensemble, who all play several characters, includes Ava Breems, Madison Gerhart (Inga understudy), Christian Heiberger, Jackson Heiberger, Landon Javers (Kemp/Hermit understudy), Adrian Johnson (Victor understudy), India Johnson, Grace Kjelden, Bekki Kniep, Malia Lukomski (Elizabeth/Blücher understudy), Lyn Mock, Beverly Roth, Leigh Spencer, Avianna Steen, and Jenni Weber (Ziggy understudy).

Managing Artistic Director of TPP, Oliver Mayes serves as Producer and Casting & Design Director for the production. He is particularly excited about not only the cast, but the team he has assembled for this production: "This group of theatre artists is filled with wildly creative minds that have been working in wonderful harmony with one another. I know audiences will want to see the special world we're building for Young Frankenstein." The production and design team includes Alex Newcomb Weiland as Production Manager, Jesse Jensen as Stage Director, Pierce Humke as Stage Manager and Technical Director, Matthew Walicke as Music Director, Rachel Smith as Choreographer, Abby Kustak as Assistant Stage Manager, Mo Hurley as Assistant Director, Jill Clark as Scenic Designer, Brittney Lewis as Costume, Hair & Make-Up Designer, Jonathan Allender-Zivic as Lighting & Sound Designer, Miles Cowan as Assistant Lighting & Sound Designer, Jake Cox as Properties Artisan, Alexondrea Thong Vanh as Charge Scenic Artist, and Shawn Shannon II as Technical Coordinator.

Young Frankenstein runs September 29th through October 9th at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. See performance details and buy your tickets to Young Frankenstein here. Saw last season's shows and know you want more? Do the smart thing by saving money and thinking ahead: purchase a season subscription here!

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN At Premiere Playhouse
Barry Longden, Casey Kustak

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN At Premiere Playhouse
Barry Longden, Nathan Sparks, Casey Kustak

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN At Premiere Playhouse
Julie Sauer, Casey Kustak

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN At Premiere Playhouse
Casey Kustak, Alex Newcomb Weiland

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN At Premiere Playhouse
Casey Kustak, Barry Longden, Alex Newcomb Weiland


