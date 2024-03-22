Parmalee Comes to Sioux Falls This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country hitmakers, Parmalee, are coming to The District on Friday, June 14, 2024. Tickets start at $27.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

Known for their distinct family harmony, irresistible melodies, and sure-fire radio favorites, Parmalee has not-so-quietly become one of the genre's most undeniable contemporary country hitmakers. With three consecutive #1 singles in as many years, they have more chart-toppers than any other group in country music.

The group - comprised of brothers Matt Thomas (guitar/lead vocals) and Scott Thomas (drums), along with their cousin Barry Knox (bass) and life-long friend Josh McSwain (guitar) - has accumulated more than 1 billion on-demand streams and four total No. 1 country radio singles. Most recently, they topped the charts with “Girl In Mine,” which was named Billboard Magazine's 8th Most Played Country Song of 2023. That song was the follow-up to Billboard's Most Played Country Song of 2022, “Take My Name.” The band landed a multi-platinum smash in 2020 with “Just The Way,” a collaboration with Blanco Brown. Their first #1 was a nod to their native state, “Carolina.”

In September 2023, Parmalee released For You 2, an 18-song deluxe version of their 2021 album For You. After the album was initially released, Matt, who co-writes most of their music, took a break from writing for a few months but soon jumped back in with the intention of beating songs he had already written. While Parmalee had enough tracks to complete their fourth full-length album easily, the men decided to extend the legs on For You with five new songs and attract even more people to the undeniably hit-rich collection.