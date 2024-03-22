Parmalee Comes to Sioux Falls This Summer

The performance is on Friday, June 14, 2024.

By: Mar. 22, 2024
Parmalee Comes to Sioux Falls This Summer
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Country hitmakers, Parmalee, are coming to The District on Friday, June 14, 2024. Tickets start at $27.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

Known for their distinct family harmony, irresistible melodies, and sure-fire radio favorites, Parmalee has not-so-quietly become one of the genre's most undeniable contemporary country hitmakers. With three consecutive #1 singles in as many years, they have more chart-toppers than any other group in country music.

The group - comprised of brothers Matt Thomas (guitar/lead vocals) and Scott Thomas (drums), along with their cousin Barry Knox (bass) and life-long friend Josh McSwain (guitar) - has accumulated more than 1 billion on-demand streams and four total No. 1 country radio singles. Most recently, they topped the charts with “Girl In Mine,” which was named Billboard Magazine's 8th Most Played Country Song of 2023. That song was the follow-up to Billboard's Most Played Country Song of 2022, “Take My Name.” The band landed a multi-platinum smash in 2020 with “Just The Way,” a collaboration with Blanco Brown. Their first #1 was a nod to their native state, “Carolina.” 

In September 2023, Parmalee released For You 2, an 18-song deluxe version of their 2021 album For You. After the album was initially released, Matt, who co-writes most of their music, took a break from writing for a few months but soon jumped back in with the intention of beating songs he had already written. While Parmalee had enough tracks to complete their fourth full-length album easily, the men decided to extend the legs on For You with five new songs and attract even more people to the undeniably hit-rich collection.




Videos