PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to be Presented at the Orpheum Theater Center

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts at the Washington Pavilion will present four performances of PETER AND THE STARCATCHER November 12-14 at the Orpheum Theater Center.

The Tony Award-Winning production upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). This wildly theatrical adaptation of the best-selling novels is brought to life by 16 of the most talented young performers in the area playing more than 100 unforgettable characters. Don't miss this performance that the entire family is guaranteed to love.

One of the talented cast members is Grace Olson, a senior at Lincoln High School, portraying the nanny Mrs. Bumbrake. Olson started her adventure with DAPA 10 years ago in a performance of the musical adaptation PETER PAN. This DAPA season will be her last as she looks forward to her high school graduation in May 2022.

"DAPA has really changed my life," Olson said. "I never would have thought that 10 years ago when I auditioned for PETER PAN, I would gain a second family where I am overwhelmed each day by the love and support of the cast and crew. I'm very sad my adventure at DAPA is almost coming to an end with only two more shows left for me but I know my second family will continue to support me for years to come."

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER director, Molly Wilson, has been along for the ride as one of Olson's DAPA mentors.

"Grace embodies her name, both on and off stage," Wilson said. "She is always focused and prepared for rehearsals and is a DAPA role model for others. Truly embodying the example of a disciplined actor, Grace is always willing to take risks and dive into the meaning of each role. Her creativity and humor brings life to every character she plays and smiles to people's hearts around her. What a joy it has been working with and watching Grace grow onstage - she has left her mark on this director's heart."

2021-22 DAPA Performance Series

The Series features six productions put on by local youth. The shows serve as great introduction to the theatre for young audiences while also delighting seasoned theatre-lovers with the wealth of talent displayed by the young performers.

Subscription packages for all six shows and single tickets for the fall performances of WE ARE MONSTERS, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER and WHITE CHRISTMAS are on sale now.

Performance Dates Location WE ARE MONSTERS October 22-23, 2021 Washington Pavilion's Belbas Theater PETER AND THE STARCATCHER November 12-14, 2021 Orpheum Theater Center WHITE CHRISTMAS December 16-19, 2021 Orpheum Theater Center THE JOURNEY OF THE NOBLE GNARBLE February 11-12, 2022 Washington Pavilion's Belbas Theater Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL March 25-27, 2022 Orpheum Theater Center THE WIZARD OF OZ - YOUNG PERFORMERS' EDITION April 28-May 1, 2022 Orpheum Theater Center

The performances are made possible by generous sponsors: Mount Marty University, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Avera and First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

For more information and tickets, contact the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call the Box Office at (605) 367-6000 or go online at washingtonpavilion.org.