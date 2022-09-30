Next Week, Art and Food Enthusiasts Will Celebrate THE TASTE OF SIOUX FALLS

Tickets are still available for the Taste of Sioux Falls! This exclusive fundraising event for SculptureWalk will take place on Thursday, October 6, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Taste of Sioux Falls is the region's premier tasting event and brings together more than 250 local foodies for a night supporting our mission of bringing art to the people. Join a unique culinary experience featuring exceptional menus, fine wines and local craft beers.

Eleven of Sioux Falls' most celebrated restaurants will participate, including CH Patisserie, Crave, En Place Catering, Look's Marketplace, M.B. Haskett Delicatessen, Minerva's/Vanguard Hospitality, ODE to Food & Drinks, Parker's Bistro, Prairie C., R Wine Bar & Kitchen and The Treasury. Tickets cost $175.

Raffle tickets for prizes valued at up to $1,500 are available as well and cost just $25. The drawing will take place at the Taste of Sioux Falls event, but you need not be present to win. Prizes include a Gunderson's gift card, an Acts of Nature image by Paul Schiller titled "Sunset on the Sioux," a Delta Airlines gift card, a subscription for two to the 2022-23 Washington Pavilion Performance Series, a subscription for two to the 2022-23 South Dakota Symphony Orchestra season, a piece of the Arc of Dreams, a one night lighting of the Arc of Dreams and a Downtown Sioux Falls Package that includes a stay at Hotel on Phillips and a DTSF gift card.

Sponsors of the Taste of Sioux Falls include First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard, Avera, ADwÃ«rks, Eide Bailly, Fernson Brewing Co., First Interstate Bank, Five Star Call Center, Furniture Mart USA, Garry Private Wealth Resources, Gunderson's Jewelers, Johnson Brothers, L. G. Everist, Inc., Lawrence and Schiller, Lloyd, Raven, Reliabank, Sanford, Woods Fuller, Xcel Energy, Bill and Lynne Byrne, Anne and Dustin Haber, Koni and Paul Schiller, Paul and Jil Sova, Tom and Crystal Van Wyhe, Architecture Incorporated, CorTrust Bank, Lynn Jackson Attorneys, Service First Federal Credit Union, Vance Thompson Vision, Viaflex, Carolyn and Scott Christensen, Bob and Kim Hayes, Joe and Jennifer Kirby, Bill and Lorrae Lindquist, and Steve and Kathy Sanford.

Purchase your event tickets, raffle tickets or donate today at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/taste-of-sioux-falls

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that organizes an annual exhibit of outdoor sculptures throughout downtown Sioux Falls. The current exhibit includes more than 60 original pieces of art. SculptureWalk owns and maintains the Arc of Dreams, a monumental stainless-steel sculpture spanning the Big Sioux River. SculptureWalk's mission is to bring art to the people, and its guiding principle is to be the highest quality, most professional, financially strong, artist friendly, year-round outdoor sculpture program in the United States. More than 300,000 visitors enjoy viewing its artworks each year. SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com.