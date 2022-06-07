New Subscribers Can Now Reserve Seats for the 2022-23 Pavilion Performance Series

New subscribers can now reserve their seats for the 2022-23 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway shows! Next season's fabulous lineup includes both new blockbusters and fan favorites.

THE BOOK OF MORMON will return to Sioux Falls October 21-23, 2022. Back by popular demand, this outrageous musical comedy tells the story of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. You will want to see it again or for the first time!

LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL will take the stage November 15-17, 2022. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. It's really about staying true to yourself and will be the perfect girls' night out this fall.

ON YOUR FEET! will bring the inspirational story and music of Gloria Estefan to the Pavilion January 13-14, 2023. We cannot wait for Gloria's moving anthems to be moving all of us to get on your feet and overcome any obstacle.

TOOTSIE, a new musical but familiar story, will create laugh-out-loud moments February 3-4, 2023. It tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. If you thought Dustin Hoffman was funny in the movie, just wait until you see it live on stage.

MY FAIR LADY will wow audiences March 10-11, 2023. This beautiful new production of the most perfect musical of all time boasts all the classic songs. You can just never see this show too many times.

Blockbuster DEAR EVAN HANSEN will round out the Series April 18-23, 2023. This winner of six Tony Awards in 2017, including Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Bundle all six shows for the best pricing. It's like getting one show for FREE! The best available seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Purchase Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions now at WashingtonPavilion.org/BroadwaySeries.