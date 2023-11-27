Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Standings - 11/27/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ainsley Shelsta - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 22%

Leigh Spencer & Tiffany Koppes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 18%

Megan Gerlach - 9 - 5, THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 18%

Andrea Moore - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 17%

Lisa Conlin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 7%

Magen Richeal - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Tiffany Koppes - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Patricia Downey - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Curran Ice - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 22%

Brittney Lewis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 15%

Amber Marisa Cook - 9 TO 5 - Black Hills Playhouse 14%

Maggie Dailey - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 13%

Bunny Christie - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 12%

Brittney Lewis - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 11%

Britney Lewis - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Bunny Christie - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Anna Pikiben - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 3%

Anna Pikiben - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dan Workman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 27%

Bunny Christie - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 19%

Oliver Mayes and Patrick Simonsen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 17%

Alex Newcomb-Weiland - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

Jayna Fitzsimmons - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 10%

Joe Stollenwerk - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 4%

Oliver Mayes - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Roseann Kelly Hofland - REEFER MADNESS - The goodnight theater collective 4%

Brent Grosvenor - PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 2%

Brent Grosvenor - THE PASSION OF THE CROSS - Orpheum Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dan Workman - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 22%

Brian Schipper - AT LONG LAST LEO - Mighty Corson Art Players 14%

Mike Thompson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 11%

Mike Thompson - DEAD MAN’S CELL PHONE - Brookings Community Theatre 7%

Lary B. Etten - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Brittney Lewis - THE THEATER AT NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Dan Workman - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 6%

John J. Boe - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 6%

Rose Ann Hofland - INDEPENDENCE - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 5%

Jayna Fitzsimmons - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 4%

John J. Boe - A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 4%

Mickey Morstad - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 4%

Matthew Douglas - LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Jayna Fitzsimmons - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 18%

9-5, THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 17%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 17%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 13%

MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 7%

ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 5%

AT LONG LAST LEO - Mighty Corson Art Players 4%

THE PASSION OF THE CROSS - Orpheum Theatre 4%

LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 4%

REEFER MADNESS - The goodnight theater collective 4%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 3%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 2%

INDEPENENCE - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephen Azua - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 22%

Jay Bauman - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 19%

Andrew Steinhouse - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 15%

Nick Zoia - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 13%

Carter Voorde - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 8%

Corey Shelsta - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Matt Cook - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 5%

Aria Grosvenor - PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 4%

Dani Roth - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 3%

Jacee Casarella - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 3%

Aria Grosvenor - THE PASSION OF THE CROSS - Orpheum Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Matthew Walicke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 26%

Noah Stremmel - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 22%

Vonnie Houchin - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 21%

Vonnie Houchin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 14%

Peter Folliard - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 12%

Chris Larson & Grace Gasperich - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 4%



Best Musical

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 32%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 25%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 24%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 7%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 5%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE THEATER AT NIGHT BY MO HURLEY - The Premiere Playhouse 51%

PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 26%

BROADLY SPEAKING - The Premiere Playhouse 23%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Grosse - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 19%

Jeff Kingsbury - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 18%

Macy Runge - 9 TO 5 - Brookings Community Theatre 12%

Madison Gerhart - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 11%

Ellie Koener - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 10%

Lydia Prior - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 5%

Katelyn Walsh - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Patrick Simonsen - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Connor Klimek - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Jim Anderson - PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 3%

Rowdy Hegge - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 3%

Emmy Hewitt - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 2%

Keenan Carnes - PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 2%

Lisa Wipperling - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 2%

Megan Gilbreath - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 1%

Logan Kehoe - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Mia Dorsett - SILENT SKY - Black Hills Playhouse 10%

Deirdre Martin - SILENT SKY - Black Hills Playhouse 9%

Tyler Johnson - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 9%

Tom Roberts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Keith Campbell - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 7%

Halie Wilson - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Brookings Community Theatre 6%

Jacob Womack - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 5%

Blake Todd - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 4%

Michael Matthys - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 4%

Carrie Wintersteen - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 3%

Marisa Moser - THE THEATER AT NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Stu Melby - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Erin Edward Sharp - A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Amy Gage - AT LONG LAST LEO - Mighty Corson Art Players 3%

Logan Leavitt - THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Ezra Hunter - THE MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

Richard Swanson - THE THEATER AT NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Parker Anderberg - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 2%

Alexander Garcia - LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

Marisa Moser - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 2%

Izzie Stone - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 2%

Debbi Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 2%

Julia Lemos - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 2%

Tatiana Chance - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 1%

Emily Sharp - 2 ACROSS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 14%

THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - Mighty Corson Art Players 13%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 11%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 11%

THE THEATRE AT NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 7%

ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 5%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 5%

LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 5%

A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 4%

DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 4%

INDEPENDENCE - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 3%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 2%

AT LONG LAST LEO - Mighty Corson Art Players 2%

AMERICAN HERO - Mighty Corson Art Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jill Kruse - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 21%

Victor Shonk - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 15%

John J. Boe - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 13%

Jill Clark - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 13%

Kathy Voecks - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 9%

Victor Shonk - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Jacee Casarella - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 6%

Jacee Casarella - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 5%

Brent Grosvenor - THE PASSION OF THE CROSS - Orpheum Theatre 5%

Victor Shonk - TICK TICK BOOM - University of South Dakota 3%

Ally Watters - DADDY LONG LEGS - University of South Dakota 1%

Victor Shonk - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Malia Lukomski - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 51%

Lane Bode - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 49%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mary-Catherine Jones - 9-5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 17%

Jill Kruse - 9 TO 5 - Brookings Community Theatre 16%

Jey Young - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 14%

Etta McKinley - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Jessica Johannsen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Barry Longden - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Patrick Simonsen - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Nolan Wipf - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 5%

Tatiana Chance - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 5%

Ava Breems - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Caleb Isham - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Madison Lukomski - REEFER MADNESS - The Goodnight Theatre Collective 3%

Connor Klimek - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Patrick Simonsen - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 2%

Neil Peltier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kaitlin Gant - SILENT SKY - Black Hills Playhouse 13%

Tyler Johnson - THE MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 12%

Nate Petsche - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 9%

Terry Zerfas - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Erin Edward Sharp - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 6%

Bart Workman - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Halie Wilson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 5%

Christian Withers - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 5%

Tracen Ashes - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 4%

Rachel Smart - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Jey Young - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 4%

Scott Shlanta - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 4%

Hillery Croucher - LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Jeff Larsen - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 3%

Jason Soren - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Ryan Howe - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 3%

Benjamin Ashwood - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Marion Read - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 2%

Emmy Hewitt - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 1%

Lydia Kibler - FAMILIARITY - University of South Dakota 1%

Betty Kay - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 1%

Jackson Graham - FAMILIARITY - University of South Dakota 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 43%

SEUSSICAL JR. - The Premiere Playhouse 24%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 21%

PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 11%

