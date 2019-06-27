LEGALLY BLONDE to Play at Edith Mortenson Center

Omigod, you guys! The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts and Augustana University will present Legally Blonde The Musical July 26-27.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The musical features a book by Heather Hach and music and lyrics by Lawrence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion is a program designed to inspire young theatre and music students in the Sioux Falls area to practice perfect, play hard and perform better than they ever thought they could. DAPA is designed for students who desire a creative, challenging atmosphere with direct instruction and ensemble learning. With a team of accomplished musicians and theatre professionals mentoring and teaching for DAPA, students are motivated to perform with passion, dedication and excellence. Students prepare to give professional-level music and theatre performances in the community throughout the year.

For tickets and more information about Legally Blonde, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Sioux Falls Stories

More Hot Stories For You