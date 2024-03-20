Get Access To Every Broadway Story



KILLER QUEEN – A TRIBUTE TO QUEEN comes to Washington Pavilion this summer, featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury. The performance is on Sunday, July 14.

Tickets on sale Friday, March 22, 10 a.m. A special presale is available Wednesday, March 20, through Thursday, March 21, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Reserved seating $36.50, $46.50 and $66.50. Additional fees may apply.

Event link: https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/killer-queen-tribute-queen

Killer Queen has been performing a tribute to Queen since 1993. The UK-based group has entertained sold out audiences across the world with their expert musicianship, extraordinary energy and authenticity. With Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, Killer Queen recreates the powerful spectacle of the world’s greatest live band.

Lead singer Patrick Myers said “It's been an amazing journey. That first show changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it's a very addictive thing performing these songs. The concerts grew and grew and we've ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It's been quite a surreal ride…”