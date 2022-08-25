Individual Tickets for South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's 2022-23 Season On Sale Tomorrow
The season will feature Handel’s Messiah, Beethoven’s monumental 9th Symphony and more.
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra has announced that individual tickets to its 2022-23 season concerts will go on sale Friday, August 26th. Tickets for most performances start at $15, and are available online at sdsymphony.org, or by calling the Washington Pavilion Box Office at (605) 367-6000 open 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 11:30am - 5:00pm Sunday.
The SDSO's 2022-23 season promises inspiring works for chorus and orchestra featuring Mozart's haunting final masterpiece, Requiem, Handel's Messiah, and Beethoven's monumental 9th Symphony with the "Ode to Joy." Virtuoso soloists including pianists Conrad Tao-winner of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, the Assistant Concertmaster of the Minnesota Orchestra Rui Du, one of the most sought-after soloists in his generation pianist Orion Weiss, and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's own principal viola Yi-chun Lin.
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's 2022-23 season will also feature majestic symphonies by Brahms, Dvorak and Shostakovich, plus colorful La Valse and Ravel's beguiling Bolero. The very best of Pops including the annual Christmas celebration 'Tis the Season, an evening or romantic standards performed by Sioux Falls native Luke Carlsen, and music from sci-fi movies and tv shows.
A complete list of 2022-23 season concerts appears on the following pages.
2022-23 Season
CONRAD TAO PLAYS TCHAIKOVSKY
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2022, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Conrad Tao, piano
Pascuzzi Prayer for Ukraine
Tao Spoonfuls
Grieg Tchaikovksy Piano Concerto No. 1
Brahms Symphony No. 1
BOLERO AND YI-CHUN LIN
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2022, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Yi-chun Lin, viola
Wagner Tristan and Isolde
Respighi Fountains of Rome
Tabakova Suite in Old Style
Ravel La Valse
Ravel Bolero
ORION WEISS PLAYS GRIEG
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2022, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Orion Weiss, piano
South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra
Rossini Overture to The Barber of Seville
Grieg Piano Concerto
Sibelius Symphony No. 1
HANDEL'S MESSIAH
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022, 7:00 P.M.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022, 7:00 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Dr. Timothy J. Campbell, chorus director
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus
Handel Messiah
CHRISTMAS WITH THE SYMPHONY: 'TIS THE SEASON
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2022, 7:30 P.M.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022, 2:30 P.M.
Thomas Fortner, conductor
Rachel Potter, singer
Dr. Timothy J. Campbell, chorus director
South Dakota Symphony Chorus
Gather family and friends for the sounds of the Christmas Season with the South Dakota Symphony & Chorus. Hear a mix of traditional and popular favorites and join in the annual holiday sing-a-long.
DU AND DVORAK
SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 2023, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Rui Du, violin
Sioux Falls Lion Dance Team
Chen Yi Ge Xu Antiphony
Korngold Violin Concerto
Dvorak Symphony No. 7
SONGS OF ROMANCE
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2023, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Thomas Fortner, conductor
Luke Carlsen, singer
Bring that special someone to the Washington Pavilion and swoon to jazz standards sung by local boy-made-good (star of LA nightclub scene and HBO's "Perry Mason") Luke Carlsen. "I Only Have Eyes for You," "Moondance," "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square," "One for my Baby," and more.
SHOSTAKOVICH SYMPHONY NO. 7
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2023, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Shostakovich Symphony No. 7 "Leningrad"
SCI-FI SPECTACULAR
SATURDAY, MARCH 18, 2023, 7:30 P.M.
Thomas Fortner, conductor
"Boldy go" with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra on a thrilling adventure through the greatest hits of science fiction movies and television. This concert also features SDSO Concerto Competition winner, violinist Cecilia O'Malley from Hot Springs, SD.
MOZART REQUIEM
SATURDAY, APRIL 1, 2023, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Dr. Timothy J. Campbell, chorus director
South Dakota Symphony Chorus
Arvo Pärt Stabat Mater
Mozart Requiem
BEETHOVEN'S 9TH
SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023, 7:30 P.M.
Delta David Gier, conductor
Saili Oak, Hindustani soprano
Dr. Timothy J. Campbell, chorus director
South Dakota Symphony Chorus
Niloufar Iravani World Premiere
Reena Esmail My Sister's Voice
Beethoven Symphony No. 9 "Choral"
About the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a vibrant and growing community serving a 125-mile region that touches five states. Known for innovative programming and statewide outreach, the SDSO has a strong heritage upon which to build an even stronger future. SDSO was the 2016 winner of the Bush Prize for Community Innovation, which is given by the St. Paul, Minnesota-based Bush Foundation and recognizes organizations for their innovative work in community engagement.
The SDSO is the region's premiere performing arts organization with the Washington Pavilion as its home. Artistically, the SDSO is led by Maestro Delta David Gier, who has guided the orchestra to new musical heights. The core of SDSO is comprised of nine full-time professional musicians that make up the Dakota String Quartet and the Dakota Wind Quintet.