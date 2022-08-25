Individual Tickets for South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's 2022-23 Season On Sale Tomorrow

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra has announced that individual tickets to its 2022-23 season concerts will go on sale Friday, August 26th. Tickets for most performances start at $15, and are available online at sdsymphony.org, or by calling the Washington Pavilion Box Office at (605) 367-6000 open 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 11:30am - 5:00pm Sunday.

The SDSO's 2022-23 season promises inspiring works for chorus and orchestra featuring Mozart's haunting final masterpiece, Requiem, Handel's Messiah, and Beethoven's monumental 9th Symphony with the "Ode to Joy." Virtuoso soloists including pianists Conrad Tao-winner of the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, the Assistant Concertmaster of the Minnesota Orchestra Rui Du, one of the most sought-after soloists in his generation pianist Orion Weiss, and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's own principal viola Yi-chun Lin.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra's 2022-23 season will also feature majestic symphonies by Brahms, Dvorak and Shostakovich, plus colorful La Valse and Ravel's beguiling Bolero. The very best of Pops including the annual Christmas celebration 'Tis the Season, an evening or romantic standards performed by Sioux Falls native Luke Carlsen, and music from sci-fi movies and tv shows.

A complete list of 2022-23 season concerts appears on the following pages.

2022-23 Season

CONRAD TAO PLAYS TCHAIKOVSKY

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2022, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Conrad Tao, piano

Pascuzzi Prayer for Ukraine

Tao Spoonfuls

Grieg Tchaikovksy Piano Concerto No. 1

Brahms Symphony No. 1

BOLERO AND YI-CHUN LIN

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2022, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Yi-chun Lin, viola

Wagner Tristan and Isolde

Respighi Fountains of Rome

Tabakova Suite in Old Style

Ravel La Valse

Ravel Bolero

ORION WEISS PLAYS GRIEG

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2022, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Orion Weiss, piano

South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra

Rossini Overture to The Barber of Seville

Grieg Piano Concerto

Sibelius Symphony No. 1

HANDEL'S MESSIAH

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022, 7:00 P.M.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022, 7:00 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Dr. Timothy J. Campbell, chorus director

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus

Handel Messiah

CHRISTMAS WITH THE SYMPHONY: 'TIS THE SEASON

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2022, 7:30 P.M.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022, 2:30 P.M.

Thomas Fortner, conductor

Rachel Potter, singer

Dr. Timothy J. Campbell, chorus director

South Dakota Symphony Chorus

Gather family and friends for the sounds of the Christmas Season with the South Dakota Symphony & Chorus. Hear a mix of traditional and popular favorites and join in the annual holiday sing-a-long.

DU AND DVORAK

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21, 2023, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Rui Du, violin

Sioux Falls Lion Dance Team

Chen Yi Ge Xu Antiphony

Korngold Violin Concerto

Dvorak Symphony No. 7

SONGS OF ROMANCE

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2023, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Thomas Fortner, conductor

Luke Carlsen, singer

Bring that special someone to the Washington Pavilion and swoon to jazz standards sung by local boy-made-good (star of LA nightclub scene and HBO's "Perry Mason") Luke Carlsen. "I Only Have Eyes for You," "Moondance," "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square," "One for my Baby," and more.

SHOSTAKOVICH SYMPHONY NO. 7

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2023, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Shostakovich Symphony No. 7 "Leningrad"

SCI-FI SPECTACULAR

SATURDAY, MARCH 18, 2023, 7:30 P.M.

Thomas Fortner, conductor

"Boldy go" with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra on a thrilling adventure through the greatest hits of science fiction movies and television. This concert also features SDSO Concerto Competition winner, violinist Cecilia O'Malley from Hot Springs, SD.

MOZART REQUIEM

SATURDAY, APRIL 1, 2023, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Dr. Timothy J. Campbell, chorus director

South Dakota Symphony Chorus

Arvo Pärt Stabat Mater

Mozart Requiem

BEETHOVEN'S 9TH

SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023, 7:30 P.M.

Delta David Gier, conductor

Saili Oak, Hindustani soprano

Dr. Timothy J. Campbell, chorus director

South Dakota Symphony Chorus

Niloufar Iravani World Premiere

Reena Esmail My Sister's Voice

Beethoven Symphony No. 9 "Choral"

About the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a vibrant and growing community serving a 125-mile region that touches five states. Known for innovative programming and statewide outreach, the SDSO has a strong heritage upon which to build an even stronger future. SDSO was the 2016 winner of the Bush Prize for Community Innovation, which is given by the St. Paul, Minnesota-based Bush Foundation and recognizes organizations for their innovative work in community engagement.

The SDSO is the region's premiere performing arts organization with the Washington Pavilion as its home. Artistically, the SDSO is led by Maestro Delta David Gier, who has guided the orchestra to new musical heights. The core of SDSO is comprised of nine full-time professional musicians that make up the Dakota String Quartet and the Dakota Wind Quintet.