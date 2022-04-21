Inaugural Washington Pavilion Gala Set For June 2

The Inaugural Washington Pavilion Gala is scheduled for Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden and Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage, and tickets are nearly sold out. The annual event, formerly called Arts Night, is the region's premier arts event and largest fundraiser for the Washington Pavilion.

The event brings together more than 270 attendees who are passionate about the mission of the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science-to deliver memorable experiences that entertain, educate and enrich. The event also honors individual and corporate partners who have made significant contributions to furthering the arts and science in our community.

"There are so many great reasons for supporting the mission of the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science, and whatever your reasons are, this evening is for you!" says Chelsea Cronin, Director of Development for the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science. "By rebranding this event, we hope to encourage not only art enthusiasts, but also our education, science and performing arts patrons to attend and continue their investment in our mission."

The elegant evening will feature an outdoor social hour, a special Arts Night art auction, gourmet dinner, a program and exciting live and silent auction items. More than 30 pieces of art by local and regional artists will be available in the auctions. The auctions also feature a variety of special experience packages, ranging from sporting events to vacation destinations and more. Many of the items from these packages were donated by local artists, patrons and businesses.

Be sure to check out the curated Washington Pavilion Gala exhibition in the Visual Arts Center's Entrance Gallery now through May 31, with a special artist reception and gallery talk on May 6 from 6-8 p.m. All works will be available for purchase on the live or silent auction.

To purchase tickets to the Inaugural Washington Pavilion Gala, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Gala or call 605-731-2377.