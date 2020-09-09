Homestake Opera House Outlines Guidelines in Place For Production of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

Rehearsals are currently underway for the production!

In reviewing the Opera House initial guidelines, the company has realized that doing a Children's Theatre Production presents its own unique set of circumstances. In order to meet these circumstances and to help insure the health and safety of these young artist the company has announced its set of guidelines, aligned with those set forth by the Lead/Deadwood School district to make the move from one environment to another as seamless as possible.

The most effective methods to lessen the spread of the virus is through physical distancing, personal hygiene (hand washing, sanitizers, bathroom protocol), the use of face coverings or masks, and having folks stay home when they are sick.

The guidelines are as follows:

1. Rehearsals will only take place where we can maximize distancing

2. Due to our small staff and the high cost we are not equipped for onsite testing. However, we will temperature check all persons entering the building during rehearsal times. Anyone registering a temperature of 100.4 F or greater (CDC) will not be allowed to participate that day.

3. Visitors will not be permitted in the building during rehearsal times. Only participant's families that are waiting/observing during rehearsal will be allowed.

4. All persons entering the building are strongly encouraged to wear a mask/face covering when practical especially in common areas, RED ZONES (hallways, elevator, bathrooms), and any other place that social distancing cannot be observed.

5. Water bottles are allowed but Parents will be asked that they be cleaned daily.

6. Water bottles, book-bags, computers, phones, etc should be kept separate from other's belongings during rehearsals. When possible all belongings should be left at home.

7. Any person(s) experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to not attend rehearsal. If a person in the household tests positive for COVID-19, staff/participant will be asked to not attend rehearsals for 14 days.

Learn more about the production at the Historic Homestake Opera House Facebook page here.

