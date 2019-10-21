Great Plains Zoo to Host ZOOBOO, October 25 â€“ 27Â 

The Great Plains Zoo's annual Halloween event, ZooBoo, returns this weekend. Costumed kids and families will trick-or-treat through decorated exhibits and walkways in a fun and non-scary environment. Giant inflatables, lighted animal displays, the Creepy Primate building, and more than 300 hand-carved, lit Jack o' lanterns are highlights. More than 15 themed, "tricked out" Treat Tents await kids with candy and fun giveaways like stickers, tattoos, and bracelets. Along the way, guests will pass by the Extinct Species Graveyard and see tombstones for extinct animals like the Dodo Bird and Bali Tiger. Children also will get a chance to ride the Spooky Carrousel and take photos with their favorite costumed characters and mascots. Police cars and fire and rescue vehicles will have their lights rolling and treats at the ready. The event will run from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 25, and from 3 - 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27.

"ZooBoo has become a beloved Halloween tradition for Sioux Falls families," said Elizabeth A. Whealy, President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. "Our staff and volunteers do a fantastic job of transforming the Zoo into a magical outdoor experience for children and adults."

Tickets are $5 for Zoo members or $7 for non-members and are available at the Zoo or online at www.greatzoo.org. Non-members can also purchase their tickets at any Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations. ZooBoo is held rain, snow or shine and is completely outdoors.

The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History will close early on the following days for ZooBoo preparations: Friday, October 25 at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, October 26 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, October 27 at 1 p.m. Visit the Zoo online at www.greatzoo.org, or call 605-367-7003 for more information about the Zoo and Museum.

The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a greater understanding of our natural world through education, conservation, recreation and discovery. The Great Plains Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) - a leader in wildlife conservation. Less than 10% of animal institutions in the United States have met the high standards for AZA accreditation.





Related Articles Shows View More Sioux Falls Stories

More Hot Stories For You