FOLSOM PRISON EXPERIENCE Comes to Orpheum Theater In Sioux Falls in October

This production recreates one of Johnny Cash's most important days in his musical career.

Apr. 18, 2023  

This fun semi-immersive drama delivers a high intensity recreation of one of Johnny Cash's most important days in his musical career.

Now in hindsight, it's amazing how well everything turned out as Cash was in a pretty bad funk at the time. Cash's first marriage ended that exact day. The band had a hard time getting him interested in recording in the studio so they decided to record live, in a prison. What could go wrong? Well come and find out just how drama filled this day was.

Folsom Prison Experience is directed by Stephanie Long and takes you back to this special day and gives you the drama of the day. Oh and prison inmate attire encouraged as the audience's part is to be the prisoners of Folsom Prison!

The Folsom Prison Experience stars Jay Ernest, Kat Perkins, Ryan Maddux, Dan Hopman, Ryan Nelson, Tennessee 3 Jonathon TeBeest, Tony Wirth, Jack Mansk, the boys from Hitchville and more for a memorable night of fun and music.

Great tickets are available at JadePresents.com, SiouxFallsOrpheum.com or call 605-367-6000.




