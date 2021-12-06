Cole Swindell Brings DOWN TO THE BAR Tour to Sanford Pentagon

Cole Swindell is bringing his Down To The Bar Tour to the Sanford Pentagon on Friday, March 25th. Special guests include Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke. Tickets start at $39.75 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, December 10th at 10am.

GRAMMY-nominated superstar Cole Swindell recently released his 12th career single, "Never Say Never" (with Lainey Wilson). "Never Say Never" follows his 10th career No. 1, "Single Saturday Night," which has logged over 245 million streams globally. In the seven years since Warner Music Nashville debut, Swindell has racked up an nine certified Platinum singles, a Platinum-certified debut album (Cole Swindell) and a Gold-certified sophomore album (You Should Be Here). His massive No. 1 hit "Break Up In The End" was named the NSAI Song of the Year (2019). The Georgia hitmaker has nearly 4.5 BILLION global career streams as well as numerous songwriting honors, lending his pen to chart-topping singles by Luke Bryan and more.

Swindell has played on some of the biggest stages in the world, including making history being the first ever live radio and TV broadcast from the 57th floor terrace of 4 World Trade Center, overlooking the

Freedom Tower. National television performances include the Citi Concert Series on TODAY, Good Morning America, Ellen, the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the CMA and the ACM Awards, the MLB Network and NASCAR. The Georgia native has toured with some of country music's most acclaimed entertainers, including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett. He officially became a headliner on his own with his Reason to Drink Tour in 2018 and has since continued to hit major venues across the nation.