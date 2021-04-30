Carly Peace Added To Old Dominion at Sioux Empire Fair

Carly Pearce has been added to kick off the show for Old Dominion at the Sioux Empire Fair on August 5, 2021. Concert tickets start as low as $39.00 plus applicable fees and are on sale now at the Sioux Empire Fair Box Office and https://pepperentertainment.com/. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Old Dominion, has emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands in country music, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound. Proving that they are not your average country band, Old Dominion blends old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit and rock n' roll grit into radio-friendly, hook-heavy pop nuggets.

Happy Endings, the group's second album, has officially been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. The chart-topping album includes three consecutive #1 singles: the platinum-selling "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart" and "Written in the Sand," and the gold-certified "Hotel Key."

Upon its release in 2017, Happy Endings debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and at #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The band's upcoming self-titled third studio album will be released in the fall. So far, the band has released "Make it Sweet" -- O.D.'s seventh #1 hit -- as well as "Some People Do" and the new single, "One Man Band." Old Dominion is set for release on October 25. Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers.

Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood has grown into a woman who embraces the genre's forward progression and is confident in what she wants to say. Lighting a fire with her debut album EVERY LITTLE THING and the PLATINUM-certified history making title track, Carly has since become "Country's 'it' girl" (ABC Radio), touring alongside Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan. With the most CMA Awards nods for any new artist in 2020, she won Musical Event of the Year. In a year of uncertainty, Carly turned to the comfort of records she's drawn inspiration from since her childhood dream started to take hold - Dolly, The Chicks, Trisha, Reba, Patty Loveless. Like those before, she leaned on her own intuitions with Top 30-and-rising single "Next Girl," and a clever new video. Carly explores more of a pivotal time with a seven-song collection called 29 (available now via Big Machine Records), finding creative simpatico with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne following the unexpected death of her mentor and former producer busbee. With her catalogue already boasts over 1 billion streams, she opens up even more in Carly Pearce's 29 - The Interview. As Carly marks a new chapter coming of age, she earns three ACM Awards nominations for Female Artist, Single and Music Event of the Year with her PLATINUM-certified, No. 1 duet with Lee Brice "I Hope You're Happy Now." For the latest information and more, visit CarlyPearce.com.