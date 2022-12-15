COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY December 16 Performance Canceled at Washington Pavilion

The Friday, December 16 performance of CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey at Washington Pavilion has been canceled. Read a full statement from the venue below:

"Due to the potential of upcoming inclement weather, the CoComelon Production Company has made the decision to cancel CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey event scheduled for Friday, December 16, at the Washington Pavilion. We apologize for any inconvenience. Refunds will be issued automatically from the point of purchase. Please email info@WashingtonPavilion.org with any questions."

