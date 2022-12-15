COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY December 16 Performance Canceled at Washington Pavilion
Due to the potential of inclement weather, the CoComelon Production The ompany has made the decision to cancel CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey on Fri., December 16.
The Friday, December 16 performance of CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey at Washington Pavilion has been canceled. Read a full statement from the venue below:
"Due to the potential of upcoming inclement weather, the CoComelon Production Company has made the decision to cancel CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey event scheduled for Friday, December 16, at the Washington Pavilion. We apologize for any inconvenience. Refunds will be issued automatically from the point of purchase. Please email info@WashingtonPavilion.org with any questions."
Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.
