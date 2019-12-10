CHRISTMAS WITH THE SYMPHONY Brings Classics, Carols, And Sing-alongs To Sioux Falls This Weekend Only

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) and Chorus bring the spirit of the holidays to the Washington Pavilion this Saturday, Dec 14 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, Dec 15 at 2:30 PM in Christmas with the Symphony: 'Tis the Season!

'Tis the Season, now in its third year, continues to warm the hearts of audiences with holiday favorites, spectacle, and incredible talent from the local SDSO & Chorus and the Broadway stars that join them. Featuring memorable Christmas tunes like Deck the Hall, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and much more.

Award-winning Broadway conductor Andy Einhorn conducts this year's 'Tis the Season. He has served as music director and pianist for six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald, and has several Broadway credits including Carousel, Hello Dolly!, Bullets Over Broadway, Evita, and Holiday Inn.

Andrea Ross, who received the prestigious Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Actress, is an international recording artist and musical theatre performer who caught the attention of Andrew Lloyd Webber at the age of 13. Ross shares the stage with Ryan Vona, a New York-based actor/musician whose Broadway credits include Once, Beautiful: The Carole King Music, and Cirque du Soleil's Paramour.

The Saturday evening performance is sponsored by South Dakota Trust Company & Private Trust Company Friends. The Sunday matinee performance is sponsored by the Nordby Family Foundation, and Eide Bailly, LLP. Christmas with the Symphony: 'Tis the Season is Saturday, December 14 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, December 15 at 2:30 PM at the Washington Pavilion.

Single Tickets for Christmas with the Symphony: 'Tis the Seasonon $27-$57 and are on sale at www.sdsymphony.org, through the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S Main Ave, or by calling the Box Office at (605) 367-6000. Fees may apply. Based on availability, $10 Student Rush tickets will be made available 60-minutes prior to the performance with a valid student ID.





