Broadway Returns to Sioux Falls with ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE This September

Plan your escape to the new musical about the choices we make - and the people we become - once we've had a change in latitude. Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will take the Washington Pavilion stage with three performances September 7-9. Tickets are available now for this tropical performance.

"After more than a year and a half without touring musicals, our team absolutely cannot wait to welcome Broadway back to South Dakota," said CEO Darrin Smith. "We simply could not ask for a better show to kick off a great 2021-22 Pavilion Performance Series. This show is like a big party on the stage, and I personally can't wait to see it."

Sioux Falls is the second stop on a 20-city, 12-week tour of the popular feel-good musical comedy. ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE tells the original story of two best friends escaping to an island vacation. Their lives are soon changed forever as they meet fun-loving islanders and learn the meaning of true love. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers including "Fins," "Volcano" and "Cheeseburger in Paradise." USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, ""It will knock your flip-flops off!"

"The pandemic reminded us of the power of theatre and the joy of experiencing it live, together. We could not be more excited to bring Broadway back to our own backyard," said Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events. "The wait has been excruciatingly difficult, but we think everyone will agree it was worth it when they see ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE. With exciting music and a delightful storyline, this show is a non-stop celebration."

Following a 537-day hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the relaunch of the North American tour will welcome back Chris Clark as Tully, Sarah Hinrichsen as Rachel, Peter Michael Jordan as Brick, Rachel Lyn Fobbs as Marley, Patrick Cogan as J.D. and Matthew James Sherrod as Jamal to the island in their originating roles. The tour will welcome Emily Qualmann as Tammy.

The company will also feature Devon Buchanan, Anthony Cataldo, Lauren Celentano, Fabi Gallmeister, Julia Grondin, Rachel Kay, Ruby McCann, Georgia Monroe, Gabriela E. Moreno, Ernesto Olivas, Jake Pedersen, Kyle Southern, Trent Soyster, Emma Stricker, Jade Turner, Bryce Colby Vaewsorn and Chad Vaught.

"Our musical is back, this fall season, and ready to take parrotheads and theatre patrons to the island of Margaritaville and escape this crazy world we all find ourselves in these days, for a few hours of fun," Jimmy Buffett said. "And, our talented performers are ready, willing and able to take you on a vacation, without ever leaving your seat."

With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

Based on the original direction by Tony Award-Winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), this production is under the helm of Amy Anders Corcoran (Freaky Friday). Choreography is by Tony Award-Nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away), with associate choreography by Andrew Turteltaub (Escape to Margaritaville); scenic design by Walt Spangler (Tuck Everlasting); costume design by Paul Tazewell (Hamilton); lighting design by Howell Binkley (Hamilton) and Amanda Zieve (Titanic); sound design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful) and Craig Cassidy (Cirque Dreams); and wig, hair & makeup design by Leah J. Loukas (On the Town). Orchestrations are by Michael Utley (License to Chill), with dance music arrangements by Gary Adler (Avenue Q). Music supervision & arrangements and additional orchestrations are by Christopher Jahnke (Porgy and Bess), with music direction by Matthew Smedal (Clueless: The Musical). Casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

The Series opener also marks the last opportunity to become a subscriber. Packages of all six shows and Choose Your Own Four (CYO4) are still available. To purchase either a Series package or single show tickets, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call (605) 367-6000 or washingtonpavilion.org.