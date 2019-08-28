BRANFORD MARSALIS QUARTET To Perform At Washington Pavilion

The Branford Marsalis QUARTET, a popular jazz group, will be coming to the Washington Pavilion for a concert on October 2, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

The quartet features Branford Marsalis on saxophone, Joey Calderazzo on piano, Eric Revis on bass and Justin Faulkner on drums.

After four decades in the international spotlight, the achievements of saxophonist Branford Marsalis continue to grow. The NEA Jazz Master, Grammy Award-Winner and Tony Award nominee has expanded his vision as an instrumentalist, composer, bandleader and educator. He has performed many concerts with symphony orchestras and other great musicians, but the core of his musical universe remains the Branford Marsalis QUARTET.

The Branford Marsalis QUARTET, first formed in 1986, has established a stylistic range and a continuity of personnel in its three-plus decades of existence. "The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul," recorded in Melbourne, Australia in the spring of 2018, contains the mix of challenging original and classic compositions.

Earning critical praise, The Jazz Word stated "'The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul' confirms Branford Marsalis' vision. It is sophisticated, adventurous and anything but defensive, and it captures a great band sounding better than ever."

Tickets are available at the Washington Pavilion Box Office, online at www.washingtonpavilion.org, or by calling (605) 367-6000.





Related Articles Shows View More Sioux Falls Stories

More Hot Stories For You