9 TO 5 & More Set for The Premiere Playhouse 2024-25 Season

The Premiere Playhouse in Sioux Falls has revealed its Season 22 lineup.

The 2024-2025 season will open with Disney's musical adaptation of the novel and film franchise Freaky Friday, running September 26th to October 6th of this year. The season continues with TPP's fourth annual large-scale holiday production of Crispin Whittell's A Christmas Carol, which runs December 13th to 21st, 2024. Their lineup will progress with the company's first production of a William Shakespeare title, his comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream, running March 20th to 30th of 2025. Finally, the 2024-2025 season will close with country music superstar Dolly Parton's 9 to 5, running June 12th to 22nd, 2025. All of their Season 22 mainstage productions, referred to by Mayes as "a season of female narratives and empowerment" will perform at the historic Orpheum Theater of downtown Sioux Falls.

TPP is offering 4-show and 3-show mainstage packages to allow patrons to customize their local theatre experience. The 4-show package, "Premiere Patron", costs $120 plus taxes/fees. The 3-show package, "Familiar Fan", costs just $90, plus taxes/fees. For the first time ever, The Premiere Playhouse is also offering student rates of these subscriptions, for $60 and $45, respectively. Season 22 mainstage subscriptions are available exclusively to renewing members online, over the phone (605-731-2420), and in person at the box office (301 S. Main Ave.) from March 15th through April 10th to allow for priority seating. For the first time ever, The Premiere Playhouse is also offering student rates of these subscriptions, for $60 and $45, respectively. Current season subscribers will be sent a code via email to use for renewing their subscriptions online. Beginning April 11th, Season 22 mainstage subscriptions are available to the public online, over the phone, and in person. On that date, a direct link will be available on TPP's subscriptions page with the full details.

The Premiere Playhouse's Season 22 Education productions include the previously announced A Year With Frog & Toad KIDS (July 26th-27th, 2024), James and the Giant Peach JR. (August 2nd-3rd, 2024), The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition (August 15th-18th, 2024), and The Premiere Premieres (February 13th-16th, 2025). "Student at Heart" subscriptions to see all four of these education-based productions are available for just $60 plus taxes/fees. Submissions for their Season 22 Premiere Premieres new play development program will be open from April 1st through July 1st, with full details being announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to their mainstage and educational productions, The Premiere Playhouse will continue their expanded programming in Season 22 by way of their second annual Passion Projects performance, community outreach events, and their infamous free and low-cost classes, which will include topics such as: Scene Study Acting, Shakespeare Performance, Acting Through Song, Choreography Retention, Stage Combat, Voice Acting, Group Voice, and Playwriting. Submissions for their Season 22 Passion Project are open through March 19th, 2024 and the title will be announced in the coming months, along with the full details of their Education and Outreach programming.

The final two productions of their 21st season are Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, running April 11th-21st and Season 21 finale Hair, from June 13th-23rd, both performing at the Orpheum Theater. Tickets are available online, over the phone (605-731-2420), and in person at the box office (301 S. Main Ave.). Tickets start at $35 with a student rate of $15 and 10% off groups of 10 or more. If you are inspired by TPP's upcoming season and want to support them in making these productions possible, the 501(c)(3) non-profit accepts tax-deductible donations. TPP is offering an in person and digital raffle for two all-inclusive motor coach tours through March 18th and is hosting a Seasons 21 + 22 Celebration Concert on May 11th at Icon Event Hall to raise funds for their coming season. If you have interest in partnership and sponsorship opportunities, which make their programming possible, please contact The Premiere Playhouse directly.