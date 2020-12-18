Wild Rice Presents SCHOOLED A Singapore Youth Theatre Production

Revolutions happen. Governments change. The one thing that has stayed the same throughout the course of human history? Adults always think they know better than the young.

But that's not necessarily true. There are so many lessons that grown-ups can afford to learn from the young people who will one day run the world.

Schooled is a devised theatre production written and conceptualised by the 12 fearless young theatre-makers in Wild Rice's inaugural Singapore Youth Theatre ensemble. Over the course of the past year, they have learnt to write, perform and make theatre in order to tell their own stories.

This is their message to the adults. And it's time for us to shut up, sit down, and start taking notes...

