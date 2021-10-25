UNTIL DEATH Will Be Performed at the Stamford Arts Centre at The Haque Collective Next Month

Until Death will run at the Stamford Arts Centre at The Haque Collective Next Month. Performances will take place 11-14 November 2021.

Until Death, is about the heartbreak of a miscarriage that drives a couple into a battle for the ashes. The production is inspired by films like Marriage Story, Kramer Vs Kramer, Pieces of a Woman, and the play Loose Ends by Michael Weller.

Through a rigorous process of improvisation and devising, the THC ensemble have weaved together various narratives from popular culture and their own personal experiences to create a sometimes heartbreaking and sometimes humorous story.Catch 'Until Death' as we break the silence around miscarriage and explore how a couple navigates through this life changing event and experience love, support, forgiveness and healing in the process.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/thehaquecollective/.