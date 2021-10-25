Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UNTIL DEATH Will Be Performed at the Stamford Arts Centre at The Haque Collective Next Month

Performances will take place 11-14 November 2021.

Oct. 25, 2021  
Until Death will run at the Stamford Arts Centre at The Haque Collective Next Month. Performances will take place 11-14 November 2021.

Until Death, is about the heartbreak of a miscarriage that drives a couple into a battle for the ashes. The production is inspired by films like Marriage Story, Kramer Vs Kramer, Pieces of a Woman, and the play Loose Ends by Michael Weller.

Through a rigorous process of improvisation and devising, the THC ensemble have weaved together various narratives from popular culture and their own personal experiences to create a sometimes heartbreaking and sometimes humorous story.Catch 'Until Death' as we break the silence around miscarriage and explore how a couple navigates through this life changing event and experience love, support, forgiveness and healing in the process.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/thehaquecollective/.


