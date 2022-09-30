Tickets to FROZEN in Singapore Now On Sale

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 30, 2022  

Singapore--Tickets to the Singapore debut of the hit Broadway musical "Frozen" are now on sale, producer Disney Theatrical Productions and presenter Base Entertainment Asia have just announced. Starting at SGD 88, excluding the booking fee, "Frozen" opens at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from February 5, 2023.

This stage spectacle, "Frozen," was adapted from the Disney film of the same name and the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen titled "The Snow Queen." It now features music and lyrics by Academy Award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, which includes 12 new songs not in the animated film, with a book by Academy Award-winning writer Jennifer Lee, direction by Tony Award-winning director Michael Grandage, and choreography by Tony Award-winning choreographer Rob Ashford.

"Frozen" opened on Broadway in March 2018; it completed its Broadway run two years after breaking four house records at the St. James Theatre.

The musical has toured at least 21 North American cities since 2019, performing before a million theatergoers.

It is playing in Australia, Japan, London, and Hamburg concurrently.

And its run in Singapore is its only stop in Southeast Asia.

"Frozen's" additional creative and production teams include the following: Christopher Oram, scenic and costume designer; Natasha Katz, lighting designer; Finn Ross, video designer; Peter Hylenski, sound designer; Michael Curry, puppet designer; Jeremy Chernick, special effects designer; David Brian Brown, hair designer; Anne Ford-Coates, makeup designer; Stephen Oremus, music supervisor, and Dave Metzger, orchestrator.

Photo: Lisa Tomasetti


September 30, 2022

Tickets to the Singapore debut of the hit Broadway musical 'Frozen' are now on sale, producer Disney Theatrical Productions and presenter Base Entertainment Asia have just announced. Starting at SGD 88, excluding the booking fee, 'Frozen' opens at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from February 5, 2023.
