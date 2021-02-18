The Aesthetic Project Presents A MAN WAITING FOR THE LEAVES TO FALL

A man waiting for the leaves to fall is a digital performative narration that chronicles the pivotal events in a man's life. This 15-minute-long digital production explores the relationship of the film medium within a new theatre paradigm where theatrical design takes center stage as characters.

Supported by the National Arts Council digital presentation grant, The Aesthetic Project focuses on the theatrical design language intersecting with screen medium to create a new experience of theatre, in the absence of dialogue and actors.

"I think the best way to explore the evolution of Theatre would be to go back to what we love about theatre - telling the story." Judee Tan, director.

Helmed by director Judee Tan, The Aesthetic Project presents its first digital production, examining themes surrounding broken and lost communication and the societal gaps caused by modern society's rapid evolution that force generations and social tribes apart.

No dialogue. No actors. How do we present a narrative that is driven by theatrical design choices and the camera?

We invite you to join us on this journey of creating a new expression of theatre.

Follow us on instagram @_theaestheticproject