Singathon To Raise Funds To Bring Live Music To Patients In The Public Hospitals

In the frame of Giving Week organized by the NVPC, Sing'theatre is launching a unique fundraising campaign, that will lead to a SINGATHON on Sunday, 20th December 2020.

" If people can run a Marathon for a cause, why not sing for a cause, for a Singathon? Especially when the cause is to bring live music to the patients in the hospitals," explains TJ Taylor, Sing'theatre's Associate Artistic Director who came up with the idea.

From 10 am to 10 pm, singers from all walks of life, music genre, age, and race will sing to raise funds for 365 Days of Music@SingHealth, a program that provides one hour of live music in one of the institutions of SingHealth, every day for 365 days! Yes! Every day, even Sundays and public holidays, because there is no day off when you are sick.

"When COVID-19 put the program on hold in February, I was devastated, but we adapted to the new situation and brought the program online", shares Nathalie Ribette, Sing'theatre Executive and Artistic Director.

Since 29th May, Sing'theatre has brought live music online at Singapore General Hospital weekly. In July, we brought live digital performances in Hindi & Tamil to migrant workers quarantined in dormitories at Singapore Expo, and CCF@Bright Vision.

Since 7th October, patients of Sengkang General Hospital and Outram Community Hospital are offered interactive zoom concerts!

"As A VERY OLD school singer, I was not expecting that online concerts could work so well" confesses Peter Diaz who has performed at the bedside of patients with Sing'theatre since 2013.

SINGATHON will be streamed on YouTube from 10 am to 10 pm. The performers will be a mix of amateurs and professional artists like Neo Swee Lin & Lim Kay Siu who will serenade the audience with their ukulele, as well as Mina Kaye, Vanessa Kee...

The artistic team at Sing'theatre is still working on the line-up and hopes to receive applications from singing talents who want to contribute.

Viewing platform: YouTube/Sing'theatre website

Giving Platform: https://www.giving.sg/sing-theatre-ltd/sing_athon

