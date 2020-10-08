Singapore Repertory Theatre Reopens With TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE

The show previews on 1 & 3 Nov 2020 and premieres 4 Nov 2020.

Singapore Repertory Theatre will reopen with Tuesdays With Morrie. The show previews on 1 & 3 Nov 2020 and premieres 4 Nov 2020.

Please note that Tuesdays with Morrie is contingent upon the prevailing safety advisories in November, allowing for the resumption of live performances and will be subject to safe management measures.

Based on Mitch Albom's best-selling memoir, Tuesdays with Morrie is a play so touching, powerful and celebratory it may change your outlook on life.

Sixteen years after graduation, career-obsessed journalist Mitch reunites with his former college professor and mentor, Morrie, who is battling Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS). What starts as a simple visit turns into a life-changing weekly pilgrimage - always on Tuesdays - that enables Morrie to teach his final and most important lesson - how to live.

This exploration of friendship, life and death will make you cry, think, feel...but above all it will make you laugh.

The role of Morrie will be performed by Remesh Panicker (Art, Romeo & Juliet, Merchant of Venice) while Benjamin Chow (Romeo & Juliet, The LKY Musical) will perform the role of Mitch. Directed by Samantha Scott-Blackhall.

Learn more at buy tickets at https://www.srt.com.sg/show/twm/.

