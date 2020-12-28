Singapore Repertory Theatre Presents THE MORE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF DICK LEE

Dick Lee returns to the stage in an intimate performance of storytelling and song.

Where his earlier productions have taken us from his humble beginnings as a teen talent in the 1970s (Wonder Boy) to his road to Japan in the 80s (The Adventures of the Mad Chinaman), we now go headlong into his Asian experience in the 90s.

From representing Singapore all over Asia, to being at the heart of the Cantopop action in Hong Kong, Dick's fears and frustrations fuel his dreams and lead him to his Singaporean identity. Untold stories are revealed, along with unreleased songs from his private songbooks, in this special 90-minute solo recital that's not-to-be-missed.

https://www.srt.com.sg/show/dick-lee/