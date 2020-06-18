Singapore Repertory Theatre Hosts Monologue Writing Contest

The Coronalogues - Silver Linings, a series of nine original monologues created by nine local writers and performed by nine professional actors premiered on SRT's Facebook LIVE on 26 May 2020. The stories offered a glimpse at the optimistic, the bittersweet, and the touching side of life in the shadow of the coronavirus.

Many who watched The Coronalogues were inspired by the stories and wanted to share their own silver linings too. Were you inspired by the stories? How has your life been affected by Covid-19 and the circuit breaker? What is your silver lining?

We'd like to hear your stories that can help lift up the spirit of our community. Create a monologue that highlights the lighter side of your life during the Circuit Breaker, and stand a chance to win $500. The prize is made possible with the kind donation from a Friend of SRT who has requested to remain anonymous.

Here's how you can participate:

There are two categories: Youth Category (20 years-old and below) | Open Category (21 years old and above) Conceptualize, film and edit your 5-minute video of your silver lining monologue. Video submissions open from 29 June to 13 July 2020. Only one video submission per person. A panel of judges will shortlist videos from each category. Their decisions are final. The shortlisted videos will be posted on SRT's social media platforms on 27 July 2020, where an online voting process will determine which monologue from each category will win the Viewer's Choice. The two winning videos will be announced on 10 August 2020 and the winners will be notified via email.

Click HERE for more information

